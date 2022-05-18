All the British Airways flights cancelled today from UK airports

British Airways has cancelled more than 120 short- and medium-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Wednesday.

The Independent calculates 26 domestic flights have been grounded, including three round-trips from Heathrow to both Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Ninety-eight international flights are cancelled, including three round-trips to each of Geneva, Lyon and Paris CDG.

BA says the flight cancellations are all pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.

While airlines do not disclose passenger loads on the grounds of commercial sensitivity, if an average of 80 people were booked on each flight at the point of cancellation then more than 10,000 travellers will have been affected by today’s cancellations.

British Airways departures from Heathrow

Domestic: 13 outbound, 26 sectors in total

Aberdeen

Belfast City (2)

Edinburgh (3)

Glasgow (3)

Inverness

Jersey

Manchester

Newcastle

International: 49 outbound, 98 sectors in total

Amsterdam (2)

Athens (2)

Barcelona

Berlin (2)

Bologna (2)

Brussels

Budapest

Copenhagen (2)

Dublin

Dusseldorf

Geneva (3)

Gothenburg

Hamburg (2)

Larnaca

Lisbon

Lyon (3)

Madrid (2)

Marseille (2)

Milan Linate

Milan Malpensa

Munich

Nice

Oslo

Paris CDG (3)

Pisa

Prague

Rome (2)

Stockholm

Tel Aviv

Tirana

Toulouse

Venice

Vienna

Zurich

British Airways has brought in aircraft and crew from its Oneworld partner Finnair to try to stabilise its schedules over the summer.

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights on the original day of departure if a seat is available, even if it is on a rival airline.

If the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance and the airline is responsible, they are also due cash compensation.

Besides the cancellations by BA, the UK’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, is cancelling around 30 flights daily – particularly to and from its largest base, Gatwick. The carrier says most passengers are able “to switch onto alternative flights on the same day”.

Airbus A319 aircraft belonging to easyJet in the UK are having one row of seats removed to save on cabin crew requirements.