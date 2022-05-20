All the British Airways flights cancelled today from UK airports

British Airways has cancelled more than 120 short- and medium-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Friday.

The Independent calculates 20 domestic flights have been grounded, including two round-trips from Heathrow to Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Jersey.

One hundred and four international flights are cancelled, including long trips to Marrakech and Reykjavik as well as four Paris CDG round-trips.

BA says the flight cancellations are all pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.

While airlines do not disclose passenger loads on the grounds of commercial sensitivity, if an average of 80 people were booked on each flight at the point of cancellation then around 10,000 travellers will have been affected by today’s cancellations.

British Airways departures from Heathrow

Domestic: 10 outbound, 20 sectors in total

Aberdeen (2)

Belfast City

Edinburgh (2)

Glasgow (2)

Jersey (2)

Newcastle

International: 52 outbound, 104 sectors in total

Amsterdam (2)

Basel

Berlin

Bologna (3)

Brussels

Budapest

Copenhagen (2)

Dublin (2)

Dusseldorf

Geneva (2)

Gothenburg

Hamburg (2)

Hanover

Krakow

Lyon (2)

Madrid

Malaga

Marrakech

Marseille

Milan Linate

Milan Malpensa

Munich

Nice

Oslo

Palma

Paris CDG (4)

Prague

Reykjavik

Rome (2)

Stockholm (2)

Tel Aviv

Tirana

Toulouse

Venice

Vienna (2)

Warsaw

Zagreb

Zurich

British Airways has brought in aircraft and crew from its Oneworld partner Finnair to try to stabilise its schedules over the summer.

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights on the original day of departure if a seat is available, even if it is on a rival airline.

If the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance and the airline is responsible, they are also due cash compensation.

Besides the cancellations by BA, the UK’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, is cancelling around 26 flights daily – particularly to and from its largest base, Gatwick.

The low-cost carrier says most passengers are able “to switch onto alternative flights on the same day”.

Airbus A319 aircraft belonging to easyJet in the UK are having one row of seats removed to save on cabin crew requirements.