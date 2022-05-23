All the British Airways flights cancelled today from UK airports

British Airways has cancelled 120 short- and medium-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Monday.

The Independent calculates 26 domestic flights have been grounded, including four of the nine round-trips from Heathrow to Edinburgh, plus two to Glasgow and back.

Ninety-four international flights are cancelled, including half the eight round-trips from Heathrow to Amsterdam.

BA says the flight cancellations are all pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.

While airlines do not disclose passenger loads on the grounds of commercial sensitivity, if an average of 80 people were booked on each flight at the point of cancellation then around 10,000 travellers will have been affected by today’s cancellations.

British Airways departures from Heathrow

Domestic: 13 outbound, 26 sectors in total

Aberdeen (2)

Belfast City

Edinburgh (4)

Glasgow (2)

Inverness

Jersey

Manchester

Newcastle

International: 47 outbound, 94 sectors in total

Amsterdam (4)

Basel

Berlin (2)

Bologna

Brussels

Bucharest

Budapest

Copenhagen (2)

Dublin (2)

Frankfurt

Geneva (2)

Gibraltar

Hamburg (2)

Istanbul

Luxembourg

Madrid

Malaga

Milan Linate

Milan Malpensa

Munich

Mykonos

Naples

Nice

Oslo

Paris CDG

Pisa

Porto

Prague

Rome (2)

Split

Stockholm

Tel Aviv

Toulouse

Venice

Vienna

Warsaw

Zurich (2)

British Airways has brought in aircraft and crew from its Oneworld partner Finnair to try to stabilise its schedules over the summer.

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights on the original day of departure if a seat is available, even if it is on a rival airline.

If the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance and the airline is responsible, they are also due cash compensation.

Besides the cancellations by BA, the UK’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, has been cancelling around 26 flights daily – particularly to and from its largest base, London Gatwick. From Belfast International to Gatwick, the last flight on Sunday evening and the first on Monday morning were grounded.

The low-cost carrier says most passengers are able “to switch onto alternative flights on the same day”.

Airbus A319 aircraft belonging to easyJet in the UK are having one row of seats removed to save on cabin crew requirements.