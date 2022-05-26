All the British Airways flights that are cancelled today from UK airports

British Airways has cancelled 114 short- and medium-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Thursday.

The Independent calculates 18 domestic flights have been grounded, including multiple round-trips from Heathrow to Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Ninety-six international flights are cancelled, including links from Heathrow to Ibiza, Larnaca and Venice.

BA says the flight cancellations are all pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.

While airlines do not disclose passenger loads on the grounds of commercial sensitivity, if an average of 80 people were booked on each flight at the point of cancellation then more than 9,000 travellers will have been affected by today’s cancellations.

British Airways departures from Heathrow

Domestic: nine outbound, 18 sectors in total

Aberdeen

Belfast City

Edinburgh (2)

Glasgow (2)

Jersey

Manchester

Newcastle

International: 48 outbound, 96 sectors in total

Amsterdam (2)

Athens

Barcelona

Basel

Berlin (2)

Bologna

Brussels

Copenhagen

Dublin

Dusseldorf

Faro

Frankfurt

Funchal

Geneva (2)

Gibraltar

Gothenburg

Hamburg

Ibiza

Larnaca

Lisbon

Madrid

Malaga

Marseille

Milan Linate

Milan Malpensa

Munich (2)

Oslo

Paris CDG (2)

Pisa

Prague

Rome (2)

Sofia

Stockholm

Stuttgart

Toulouse

Venice

Vienna (2)

Warsaw

Zagreb

Zurich

British Airways has brought in aircraft and crew from its Oneworld partner Finnair to try to stabilise its schedules over the summer.

Besides the cancellations by BA, the UK’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, has been cancelling dozens of flights daily – particularly to and from its largest base, London Gatwick.

While most cancellations are notified in advance, on Thursday morning easyJet grounded nine round-trips at short notice from Gatwick. The flights were due to serve:

Amsterdam

Bologna

Brindisi

Glasgow

Milan Bergamo

Milan Malpensa

Naples

Palermo

Venice

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights on the original day of departure if a seat is available, even if it is on a rival airline.

If the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance and the airline is responsible, they are also due cash compensation.

Airbus A319 aircraft belonging to easyJet in the UK are having one row of seats removed to save on cabin crew requirements.