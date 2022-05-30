All the British Airways flights cancelled today from UK airports

British Airways has cancelled 140 short-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Monday.

The Independent calculates 26 domestic flights have been grounded, including four round-trips from Heathrow to Edinburgh and two to both Aberdeen and Glasgow. inverness, Manchester, Newcastle and Jersey are also affected.

One hundred and fourteen international flights are cancelled, including four round-trips from Heathrow to Amsterdam and holiday flights to Faro, Malaga and Venice.

BA says the flight cancellations are pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.

While airlines do not disclose passenger loads on the grounds of commercial sensitivity, if an average of 80 people were booked on each flight at the point of cancellation then more than 11,000 travellers will have been affected by today’s cancellations.

British Airways departures from Heathrow

Domestic: 13 outbound, 26 sectors in total

Aberdeen (2)

Belfast City

Edinburgh (4)

Glasgow (2)

Inverness

Jersey

Manchester

Newcastle

International: 57 outbound, 114 sectors in total

Amsterdam (4)

Barcelona

Basel

Berlin (2)

Bologna

Brussels (2)

Bucharest

Budapest

Copenhagen (2)

Dublin (2)

Dusseldorf

Faro

Frankfurt

Geneva (2)

Gibraltar

Hamburg (2)

Istanbul

Luxembourg

Lyon

Madrid

Malaga

Milan Linate

Milan Malpensa

Munich

Mykonos

Naples

Oslo

Paris CDG (2)

Pisa

Porto

Prague

Rome (2)

Split

Stockholm

Stuttgart

Toulouse

Venice

Vienna

Warsaw

Zurich (2)

British Airways has brought in aircraft and crew from its Oneworld partner Finnair to try to stabilise its schedules over the summer.

Besides the cancellations by BA, the UK’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, has been cancelling dozens of flights daily – particularly to and from its largest base, London Gatwick.

While most cancellations are notified with several days advance warning, on Monday morning easyJet grounded some round-trips at very short notice from Gatwick – including departures to Seville and Rome, grounded with an hour’s warning.

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights on the original day of departure if a seat is available, even if it is on a rival airline.

If the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance and the airline is responsible, they are also due cash compensation.

Airbus A319 aircraft belonging to easyJet in the UK are having one row of seats removed to save on cabin crew requirements.