British Airways has cancelled 124 short-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Thursday.

The Independent calculates 19 domestic flights have been grounded, including two round-trips from Heathrow to Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

At least 106 international flights are cancelled, including four round-trips from Heathrow to Amsterdam, plus holiday flights to Faro, Ibiza and Madeira.

BA says almost all of the flight cancellations are pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.

While airlines do not disclose passenger loads on the grounds of commercial sensitivity, if an average of 80 people were booked on each flight at the point of cancellation then almost 10,000 travellers will have been affected by today’s groundings.

British Airways departures from Heathrow

Domestic: nine outbound, 18 sectors in total

Aberdeen (2)

Belfast City

Edinburgh (2)

Glasgow (2)

Jersey

Manchester

International: 53 outbound, 106 sectors in total

Amsterdam (4)

Athens

Barcelona

Basel

Berlin (2)

Billund

Bologna

Brussels (2)

Bucharest

Budapest

Copenhagen

Dublin (2)

Dusseldorf

Faro

Frankfurt

Funchal (Madeira)

Geneva (3)

Gibraltar

Gothenburg

Hamburg (2)

Ibiza

Larnaca

Lisbon

Madrid

Malaga

Milan Linate

Milan Malpensa

Oslo (2)

Paris CDG (2)

Pisa

Prague

Rome (2)

Sofia

Stockholm

Toulouse

Venice

Vienna (2)

Warsaw

Zagreb

Zurich

British Airways has brought in aircraft and crew from its sister airline Iberia and Oneworld partner Finnair to try to stabilise its schedules over the summer.

Besides the cancellations by BA, the UK’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, has been cancelling dozens of flights daily – particularly to and from its largest base, London Gatwick. On Thursday, easyjet has cancelled at least 60 flights to, from and within the UK.

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights on the original day of departure if a seat is available, even if it is on a rival airline.

If the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance and the airline is responsible, they are also due cash compensation.