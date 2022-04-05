All the flights cancelled today from UK airports

Another day, another unremitting stream of travel chaos.

Passengers attempting to jet off on their Easter holidays encountered hours-long security queues and delays, as well as last-minute flight cancellations, at airports across the UK.

EasyJet and British Airways have both had to axe hundreds of services over the last few days, largely citing staff shortages caused by sickness and a need to ramp up recruitment amid a renewed surge in demand for travel.

Here are the flights that were cancelled today at the UK’s major airports.

EasyJet to/from Gatwick

Amsterdam (2)

Copenhagen

Porto

Montpellier

Ibiza

Munich

Belfast City

Berlin

Milan Bergamo

Milan Linate

Barcelona

Preveza

Edinburgh

Kos

Corfu

Luxembourg

Palma

Brindisi

EasyJet to/from Luton

Paris

Amsterdam

Berlin

Milan Malpensa

Venice

EasyJet to/from Bristol

Palma (2)

Split

EasyJet to/from Liverpool

Amsterdam

Geneva

EasyJet to/from Manchester

Amsterdam

Basel

EasyJet to/from Belfast International

Nice

British Airways to/from Heathrow