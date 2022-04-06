All the flights cancelled today from UK airports
After cancelling more than 100 flights on Wednesday, airlines have blamed Easter travel disruptions on staff shortages caused by high levels of Covid
Another day, another unremitting stream of travel chaos.
Passengers attempting to jet off on their Easter holidays encountered hours-long security queues and delays, as well as last-minute flight cancellations, at airports across the UK.
British Airways and easyJet have both axe hundreds of services over the last few days, largely citing staff shortages caused by sickness and a need to ramp up recruitment amid a renewed surge in demand for travel.
On Wednesday The Independent calculates that British Airways has cancelled 54 short-haul flights to and from its main hub, London Heathrow. This does not include “long-term” cancellations such as links with Moscow.
EasyJet has grounded at least 58 departures to, from or within the UK, with its biggest base, Gatwick, worst affected.
Here are the flights that are cancelled today at the UK’s major airports. Unless specified otherwise, they are single flight cancellations, and on many routes other services will be operating.
EasyJet to/from Gatwick
- Amsterdam (2)
- Split
- Pisa
- Venice
- Nice
- Preveza
- Bologna
- Berlin
- Milan Linate
- Lisbon
- Krakow
- Belfast City
- Munich
- Prague
- Basel
- Ibiza
- Kos
- Stockholm
EasyJet to/from Luton
- Berlin
- Milan Malpensa (2)
- Barcelona
EasyJet to/from Bristol
- Malaga
- Split
- Palma
- Amsterdam
EasyJet to/from Belfast International
- Manchester
- Paris CDG
British Airways to/from Heathrow
- Malpensa (4)
- Frankfurt (3)
- Prague (2)
- Berlin (2)
- Brussels (2)
- Hannover (2)
- Nice (2)
- Amsterdam
- Munich
- Dublin
- Milan Linate
- Dusseldorf
- Luxembourg
- Manchester,
- Tirana
- Zagreb
- Larnaca
