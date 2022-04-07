All the flights cancelled today from UK airports

Another day, another unremitting stream of travel chaos.

Passengers attempting to jet off on their Easter holidays encountered hours-long security queues and delays, as well as last-minute flight cancellations, at airports across the UK.

EasyJet and British Airways have both had to axe hundreds of services over the last few days, largely citing staff shortages caused by sickness and a need to ramp up recruitment amid a renewed surge in demand for travel.

Here are the flights that are cancelled so far today at the UK’s major airports.

British Airways has cancelled 74 flights on Thursday, 20 more than the previous day.

British Airways to/from Heathrow

Domestic

Aberdeen

Belfast City

Edinburgh

Glasgow

Manchester

Newcastle

European

Amsterdam (2)

Frankfurt (2)

Hanover (2)

Stockholm (2)

Milan Malpensa

Toulouse

Madrid

Tirana

Vienna

Oslo

Zagreb

Bologna

Stuttgart

Nice

Basel

Munich

Zurich

Budapest

Luxembourg

Brussels

Berlin

Venice

Copenhagen

Marseille

Barcelona

Dusseldorf

Paris

Meanwhile easyJet has cancelled 52 flights so far on Thursday, six fewer than on Wednesday

EasyJet to/from Gatwick

Naples

Nice

Mahon (Menorca)

Brindisi

Montpellier

Preveza

Milan Bergamo

Kefallonia

Pisa

Verona

Krakow

Berlin

Olbia

Ibiza

Amsterdam

EasyJet to/from Luton

Berlin

Nice

Milan Malpensa

Edinburgh

EasyJet to/from Bristol

Amsterdam

Bordeaux

Olbia

Mahon

EasyJet to/from Manchester

Berlin

Naples

EasyJet to/from Belfast International

Edinburgh

EasyJet to/from Edinburgh