All the flights cancelled today from UK airports

Airlines have blamed Easter travel disruptions on staff shortages

Helen Coffey,Simon Calder
Thursday 07 April 2022 07:45
Travellers stuck in long queues at Birmingham Airport as staff shortages lead to delays

Another day, another unremitting stream of travel chaos.

Passengers attempting to jet off on their Easter holidays encountered hours-long security queues and delays, as well as last-minute flight cancellations, at airports across the UK.

EasyJet and British Airways have both had to axe hundreds of services over the last few days, largely citing staff shortages caused by sickness and a need to ramp up recruitment amid a renewed surge in demand for travel.

Here are the flights that are cancelled so far today at the UK’s major airports.

British Airways has cancelled 74 flights on Thursday, 20 more than the previous day.

British Airways to/from Heathrow

Domestic

  • Aberdeen
  • Belfast City
  • Edinburgh
  • Glasgow
  • Manchester
  • Newcastle

European

  • Amsterdam (2)
  • Frankfurt (2)
  • Hanover (2)
  • Stockholm (2)
  • Milan Malpensa
  • Toulouse
  • Madrid
  • Tirana
  • Vienna
  • Oslo
  • Zagreb
  • Bologna
  • Stuttgart
  • Nice
  • Basel
  • Munich
  • Zurich
  • Budapest
  • Luxembourg
  • Brussels
  • Berlin
  • Venice
  • Copenhagen
  • Marseille
  • Barcelona
  • Dusseldorf
  • Paris

Meanwhile easyJet has cancelled 52 flights so far on Thursday, six fewer than on Wednesday

EasyJet to/from Gatwick

  • Naples
  • Nice
  • Mahon (Menorca)
  • Brindisi
  • Montpellier
  • Preveza
  • Milan Bergamo
  • Kefallonia
  • Pisa
  • Verona
  • Krakow
  • Berlin
  • Olbia
  • Ibiza
  • Amsterdam

EasyJet to/from Luton

  • Berlin
  • Nice
  • Milan Malpensa
  • Edinburgh

EasyJet to/from Bristol

  • Amsterdam
  • Bordeaux
  • Olbia
  • Mahon

EasyJet to/from Manchester

  • Berlin
  • Naples

EasyJet to/from Belfast International

  • Edinburgh

EasyJet to/from Edinburgh

  • Belfast International
  • Luton

