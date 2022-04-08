All the flights cancelled today from UK airports
Airlines have blamed Easter travel disruptions on staff shortages
Another day, another unremitting stream of travel chaos.
Passengers attempting to jet off on their Easter holidays encountered hours-long security queues and delays, as well as last-minute flight cancellations, at airports across the UK.
EasyJet and British Airways have both had to axe hundreds of services over the last few days, largely citing staff shortages caused by sickness and a need to ramp up recruitment amid a renewed surge in demand for travel.
Here are the flights that are cancelled so far today at the UK’s major airports.
British Airways has cancelled 68 flights on Friday.
British Airways to/from Heathrow
Domestic
- Aberdeen 0850, 1430
- Edinburgh 1415
- Glasgow 1815,
- Manchester 0855, 2205
- Newcastle 0725
European
- Prague 0630, 1530
- Amsterdam 0640
- Milan Malpensa 0705, 1510, 2035
- Brussels 0715
- Paris 0720
- Krakow 0740
- Toulouse 0750, 1555
- Marseille 0805
- Budapest 0805
- Algiers 0805
- Tirana 0815, 1420
- Rome 0820
- Bucharest 0825
- Athens 0845
- Zagreb 0905
- Madrid 1305
- Stockholm 1415
- Frankfurt 1515
- Vienna 1520
- Hamburg 1540
- Bologna 1605
- Berlin 1815
- Larnaca 1830
Meanwhile easyJet has cancelled 42 flights so far on Friday
EasyJet to/from Gatwick
- Agadir
- Venice
- Preveza
- Mahon (Menorca)
- Berlin
- Milan Malpensa
- Milan Linate
- Verona
- Hamburg
- Budapest
- Montpellier
- Bordeaux
- Ibiza
EasyJet to/from Luton
- Amsterdam (2)
- Belfast International
- Malaga
- Milan Malpensa
- Bodrum
EasyJet to/from Bristol
- Krakow
- Dubrovnik
EasyJet to/from Manchester
- Berlin
- Hamburg
EasyJet to/from Belfast International
- Luton
