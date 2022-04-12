All the flights cancelled today from UK airports

Another day brings dozens more cancelled flights to and from the UK. Passengers attempting to jet off on their Easter holidays are encountering widespread flight cancellations, at airports across the UK.

Once again British Airways and easyJet have grounded more than 80 services between them from their main bases, London Heathrow and London Gatwick, respectively.

BA says passengers were given notice of a week or two of flight cancellations, due to resourcing issues.

British Airways has not made on-the-day cancellations.

The airlines cite staff shortages caused by sickness as the cause of their problems.

Here are the flights that are cancelled so far today at Heathrow by BA and at Gatwick by easyJet.

British Airways has cancelled 50 domestic and European flights to and from Heathrow so far on Tuesday. Destinations in Germany and Italy are worst affected.

British Airways to/from Heathrow

Domestic

Aberdeen

Edinburgh

Manchester

European

Frankfurt (3)

Amsterdam (2)

Paris CDG (2)

Milan Malpensa (2)

Milan Linate

Munich

Hamburg

Dusseldorf

Berlin

Luxembourg

Geneva

Algiers

Brussels

Rome

Tirana

Dublin

Copenhagen

Oslo

Zagreb

Larnaca

Meanwhile easyJet has cancelled at least 32 flights so far on Tuesday from its biggest base, Gatwick. They include key holiday destinations in the Italian and Spanish islands, plus services to each of the three Milan airports.

EasyJet to/from Gatwick

Amsterdam (2)

Milan Linate, Malpensa and Bergamo

Cagliari

Catania

Montpellier

Sofia

Valencia

Mahon

Krakow

Luxembourg

Berlin

Venice

Ibiza

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights and, if the cause is staff sickness, cash compensation – if the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance.