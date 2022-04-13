All the flights cancelled today from UK airports

Another day brings dozens more cancelled flights to and from the UK. Passengers attempting to jet off on their Easter holidays are encountering widespread flight cancellations, at airports across the UK.

Once again British Airways and easyJet have grounded more than 70 services between them from their main bases, London Heathrow and London Gatwick, respectively.

BA says passengers were given notice of a week or two of flight cancellations, due to resourcing issues.

British Airways has not made on-the-day cancellations.

The airlines cite staff shortages caused by sickness as the cause of their problems.

Here are the flights that are cancelled so far today at Heathrow by BA and at Gatwick by easyJet.

British Airways has cancelled 46 domestic, European and Mediterranean flights to and from Heathrow so far on Tuesday. Destinations in Germany and Italy are worst affected.

British Airways to/from Heathrow

Domestic

Aberdeen

Glasgow

European

Frankfurt (2)

Dusseldorf (2)

Brussels (2)

Milan Malpensa (2)

Milan Linate

Hamburg

Geneva

Basel

Rome

Tirana

Dublin

Oslo

Zagreb

Larnaca

Toulouse

Algiers

Paris

Meanwhile easyJet has cancelled at least 26 flights so far on Tuesday from its biggest base, Gatwick. They include key holiday destinations in Greece and Italy.

EasyJet to/from Gatwick

Amsterdam (2)

Preveza

Bologna

Kefallonia

Nice

Krakow

Pula

Glasgow

Bari

Olbia

Bordeaux

Ibiza

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights and, if the cause is staff sickness, cash compensation – if the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance.