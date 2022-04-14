All the flights cancelled today from UK airports

Another day brings dozens more cancelled flights affected British travellers. Passengers attempting to jet off on their Easter holidays are encountering widespread flight cancellations at airports across the UK.

Once again British Airways and easyJet have grounded more than 80 services between them from their main bases, London Heathrow and London Gatwick, respectively.

British Airways has not made on-the-day cancellations. The airline says passengers were given notice of a week or two of flight cancellations, due to resourcing issues.

Both airlines cite staff shortages caused by sickness as the cause of their problems.

Here are the flights that are cancelled so far today at Heathrow by BA and at Gatwick by easyJet.

British Airways has cancelled 52 domestic, European and North African flights to and from Heathrow so far on Thursday, including to key holiday destinations such as Marrakech, Palma de Mallorca and Larnaca in Cyprus.

British Airways to/from Heathrow

Domestic

Aberdeen

Glasgow

Edinburgh

Newcastle

Belfast City

Manchester

European

Amsterdam (2)

Zurich (2)

Geneva

Marrakech

Palma de Mallorca

Brussels

Milan Malpensa

Dusseldorf

Hamburg

Hanover

Berlin

Stockholm

Barcelona

Madrid

Tirana

Dublin

Oslo

Larnaca

Meanwhile easyJet has cancelled at least 30 flights so far on Thursday from its biggest base, Gatwick. They include key holiday destinations in Greece.

EasyJet to/from Gatwick

Amsterdam

Zakinthos (Zante)

Preveza

Kefallonia

Munich

Krakow

Brindisi

Montpellier

Dubrovnik

Milan Bergamo

Milan Linate

Salzburg

Ibiza

Berlin

Pisa

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights and, if the cause is staff sickness, cash compensation – if the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance.