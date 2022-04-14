All the flights cancelled today from UK airports
Airlines have blamed Easter travel disruptions on staff shortages
Another day brings dozens more cancelled flights affected British travellers. Passengers attempting to jet off on their Easter holidays are encountering widespread flight cancellations at airports across the UK.
Once again British Airways and easyJet have grounded more than 80 services between them from their main bases, London Heathrow and London Gatwick, respectively.
British Airways has not made on-the-day cancellations. The airline says passengers were given notice of a week or two of flight cancellations, due to resourcing issues.
Both airlines cite staff shortages caused by sickness as the cause of their problems.
Here are the flights that are cancelled so far today at Heathrow by BA and at Gatwick by easyJet.
British Airways has cancelled 52 domestic, European and North African flights to and from Heathrow so far on Thursday, including to key holiday destinations such as Marrakech, Palma de Mallorca and Larnaca in Cyprus.
British Airways to/from Heathrow
Domestic
- Aberdeen
- Glasgow
- Edinburgh
- Newcastle
- Belfast City
- Manchester
European
- Amsterdam (2)
- Zurich (2)
- Geneva
- Marrakech
- Palma de Mallorca
- Brussels
- Milan Malpensa
- Dusseldorf
- Hamburg
- Hanover
- Berlin
- Stockholm
- Barcelona
- Madrid
- Tirana
- Dublin
- Oslo
- Larnaca
Meanwhile easyJet has cancelled at least 30 flights so far on Thursday from its biggest base, Gatwick. They include key holiday destinations in Greece.
EasyJet to/from Gatwick
- Amsterdam
- Zakinthos (Zante)
- Preveza
- Kefallonia
- Munich
- Krakow
- Brindisi
- Montpellier
- Dubrovnik
- Milan Bergamo
- Milan Linate
- Salzburg
- Ibiza
- Berlin
- Pisa
All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights and, if the cause is staff sickness, cash compensation – if the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies