All the flights cancelled today from UK airports

Another day brings dozens more cancelled flights for British travellers. Passengers attempting to jet off on their Easter holidays are encountering widespread flight cancellations, at airports across the UK.

British Airways and easyJet have grounded more than 100 services between them – mainly from their biggest hubs, London Heathrow and London Gatwick respectively.

BA says most passengers were given notice of a week or two of flight cancellations.

The airlines cite staff shortages caused by sickness as the cause of their problems.

Here are the flights that are cancelled so far today at Heathrow by BA and at Gatwick by easyJet.

British Airways has grounded at least 76 domestic, European and Mediterranean flights to and from Heathrow so far on Good Friday.

British Airways to/from Heathrow

Domestic

Glasgow (2)

Edinburgh (2)

Manchester (2)

Aberdeen

Newcastle

European

Milan Malpensa (3)

Prague (2)

Munich (2)

Berlin (2)

Toulouse (2)

Rome

Copenhagen

Marseille

Madrid

Oslo

Bologna

Amsterdam

Nice

Algiers

Geneva

Brussels

Budapest

Stockholm

Tirana

Dusseldorf

Zagreb

Athens

Lyon

Meanwhile easyJet has cancelled at least 22 flights so far on Tuesday from its biggest base, Gatwick. They include key holiday destinations in Greece and Italy.

EasyJet to/from Gatwick

Milan Malpensa

Verona

Madrid

Paris

Hamburg

Catania

Innsbruck

Palma

Malaga

Glasgow

Ibiza

In addition easyJet has made cancellations from other UK bases, including early flights from Bristol to both Palma and Menorca.

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights and, if the cause is staff sickness, cash compensation – if the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance.