All the flights cancelled today from UK airports
Airlines have blamed Easter travel disruptions on staff shortages
Another day brings dozens more cancelled flights for British travellers. Passengers attempting to jet off on their Easter holidays are encountering widespread flight cancellations, at airports across the UK.
British Airways and easyJet have grounded around 100 services between them – mainly to and from their biggest hubs, London Heathrow and London Gatwick respectively.
The airlines cite staff shortages caused by sickness as the cause of their problems.
BA has grounded at least 70 domestic, European and Mediterranean flights to and from Heathrow so far on Easter Saturday.
The airline says most passengers were given notice of a week or two of flight cancellations.
British Airways to/from Heathrow
Domestic
- Edinburgh
- Glasgow
- Newcastle
European
- Nice (2)
- Stockholm (2)
- Paris CDG (2)
- Copenhagen (2)
- Amsterdam (2)
- Milan Malpensa (2)
- Berlin
- Dusseldorf
- Hamburg
- Frankfurt
- Algiers
- Athens
- Toulouse
- Brussels
- Malaga
- Faro
- Palma
- Rome
- Grenoble
- Dublin
- Geneva
- Tirana
- Madrid
- Larnaca
- Lyon
There are also some “one-way” cancellations, eg from Prague and Vienna to London Heathrow.
Meanwhile easyJet has cancelled numerous flights to and from its biggest base, Gatwick, including Berlin, Glasgow, Ibiza, Milan Linate and Nice. Other cancellations include Bristol to Geneva and Luton to Amsterdam.
All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights and, if the cause is staff sickness, cash compensation – if the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies