All the flights cancelled today from UK airports

Another day brings dozens more cancelled flights for British travellers. Passengers attempting to jet off on their Easter holidays are encountering widespread flight cancellations, at airports across the UK.

British Airways and easyJet have grounded around 100 services between them – mainly to and from their biggest hubs, London Heathrow and London Gatwick respectively.

The airlines cite staff shortages caused by sickness as the cause of their problems.

BA has grounded at least 70 domestic, European and Mediterranean flights to and from Heathrow so far on Easter Saturday.

The airline says most passengers were given notice of a week or two of flight cancellations.

British Airways to/from Heathrow

Domestic

Edinburgh

Glasgow

Newcastle

European

Nice (2)

Stockholm (2)

Paris CDG (2)

Copenhagen (2)

Amsterdam (2)

Milan Malpensa (2)

Berlin

Dusseldorf

Hamburg

Frankfurt

Algiers

Athens

Toulouse

Brussels

Malaga

Faro

Palma

Rome

Grenoble

Dublin

Geneva

Tirana

Madrid

Larnaca

Lyon

There are also some “one-way” cancellations, eg from Prague and Vienna to London Heathrow.

Meanwhile easyJet has cancelled numerous flights to and from its biggest base, Gatwick, including Berlin, Glasgow, Ibiza, Milan Linate and Nice. Other cancellations include Bristol to Geneva and Luton to Amsterdam.

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights and, if the cause is staff sickness, cash compensation – if the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance.