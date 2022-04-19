All the flights cancelled today from UK airports
Airlines have blamed Easter travel disruptions on staff shortages
Another day brings dozens more cancelled flights for travellers to, from and within the UK. After around 300 flights were grounded over the Easter weekend by British Airways, the cancellations are continuing at airports across the UK.
British Airways and easyJet have grounded flights mainly to and from their biggest hubs, London Heathrow and London Gatwick respectively.
The airlines cite staff shortages caused by sickness as the cause of their problems.
BA has grounded at least 50 domestic, European and Mediterranean flights to and from Heathrow so far on Tuesday.
The airline says most passengers were given notice of a week or two of flight cancellations.
British Airways to/from Heathrow
Domestic
- Aberdeen
- Belfast City
- Edinburgh
- Glasgow
- Newcastle
European
- Paris CDG (2)
- Geneva
- Munich
- Amsterdam
- Milan Malpensa
- Milan Linate
- Berlin
- Dusseldorf
- Hamburg
- Algiers
- Toulouse
- Dublin
- Marseille
- Tirana
- Vienna
- Larnaca
- Nice
- Oslo
- Zurich
EasyJet from Gatwick
Meanwhile easyJet has cancelled at least 10 flights to and from its biggest base, Gatwick, including round-trips to Amsterdam, Berlin, Malaga, Menorca and Milan Malpensa.
All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights and, if the cause is staff sickness, cash compensation – if the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance.
