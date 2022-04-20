All the flights cancelled today from UK airports

More than 100 flights have been cancelled to and from the UK’s busiest airports, Heathrow and Gatwick, by British Airways and easyJet respectively.

The airlines cite staff shortages caused by sickness as the cause of their problems.

BA has grounded at least 96 services to and from its main base at London Heathrow: 18 domestic and 78 European and Mediterranean.

The airline says most passengers were given notice of a week or two of flight cancellations.

Once again, the most-cancelled destination is Milan Malpensa: three of the seven departures from Heathrow are grounded.

In addition the Tuesday night departure from Heathrow to Sao Paulo and Buenos Aires is currently operating 23 hours late.

British Airways to/from Heathrow

Domestic

Aberdeen (2)

Belfast City

Edinburgh

Glasgow (2)

Jersey

Manchester

Newcastle

European

Algiers

Amsterdam (2)

Athens

Barcelona

Basel Geneva (2)

Berlin (2)

Billund

Brussels

Budapest

Copenhagen

Dublin (2)

Dusseldorf (2)

Frankfurt (2)

Gothenburg

Hamburg

Hanover

Larnaca

Luxembourg

Milan Malpensa (3)

Munich

Nice

Oslo

Paris CDG (2)

Prague (2)

Rome

Stockholm

Toulouse

Zurich

EasyJet from Gatwick

At easyJet’s main base, Gatwick, at least 10 departures and arrivals have been cancelled, including links to Ibiza, Nice and Palma.

In addition, passengers due to fly out on Tuesday evening from Gatwick to Naples have been delayed overnight. The airline told them: “This is due to earlier disruption your flight resulting in the crew reaching their maximum legal working hours.”

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights and, if the cause is staff sickness, cash compensation – if the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance.