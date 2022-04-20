All the flights cancelled today from UK airports
Airlines have blamed Easter travel disruptions on staff shortages
More than 100 flights have been cancelled to and from the UK’s busiest airports, Heathrow and Gatwick, by British Airways and easyJet respectively.
The airlines cite staff shortages caused by sickness as the cause of their problems.
BA has grounded at least 96 services to and from its main base at London Heathrow: 18 domestic and 78 European and Mediterranean.
The airline says most passengers were given notice of a week or two of flight cancellations.
Once again, the most-cancelled destination is Milan Malpensa: three of the seven departures from Heathrow are grounded.
In addition the Tuesday night departure from Heathrow to Sao Paulo and Buenos Aires is currently operating 23 hours late.
British Airways to/from Heathrow
Domestic
- Aberdeen (2)
- Belfast City
- Edinburgh
- Glasgow (2)
- Jersey
- Manchester
- Newcastle
European
- Algiers
- Amsterdam (2)
- Athens
- Barcelona
- Basel Geneva (2)
- Berlin (2)
- Billund
- Brussels
- Budapest
- Copenhagen
- Dublin (2)
- Dusseldorf (2)
- Frankfurt (2)
- Gothenburg
- Hamburg
- Hanover
- Larnaca
- Luxembourg
- Milan Malpensa (3)
- Munich
- Nice
- Oslo
- Paris CDG (2)
- Prague (2)
- Rome
- Stockholm
- Toulouse
- Zurich
EasyJet from Gatwick
At easyJet’s main base, Gatwick, at least 10 departures and arrivals have been cancelled, including links to Ibiza, Nice and Palma.
In addition, passengers due to fly out on Tuesday evening from Gatwick to Naples have been delayed overnight. The airline told them: “This is due to earlier disruption your flight resulting in the crew reaching their maximum legal working hours.”
All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights and, if the cause is staff sickness, cash compensation – if the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies