Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Another European city issues cruise ship ban as overtourism anger grows

Nice also announced limits on cruise ships earlier this year

Rich Booth
Monday 30 June 2025 09:11 BST
Comments
The Koru yacht owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is seen moored on May 22, 2025 in Cannes, France
The Koru yacht owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is seen moored on May 22, 2025 in Cannes, France (Getty)

The French Riviera resort of Cannes is set to implement what its city council describes as "drastic regulation" on cruise ships, banning any vessels carrying more than 1,000 people from its harbour starting next year. The move, effective from January 1, positions the home of the world's premier film festival at the forefront of a growing global backlash against overtourism.

Cannes joins a list of destinations grappling with the impact of excessive visitor numbers, following recent uproar over Jeff Bezos' and Lauren Sanchez' Venice wedding, water-gun protests in Spain, and a surprise strike at the Louvre Museum.

The city council, which voted on the measures on Friday, aims for cruise tourism to be "less numerous, less big, less polluting and more esthetic." Under the new limits, only ships with fewer than 1,000 passengers will be allowed in the port, with a maximum of 6,000 passengers permitted to disembark per day. Larger ships will be expected to transfer their passengers to smaller boats to enter Cannes.

France — which drew in some 100 million visitors last year, more than any other European country and more than the country's population — is on the front line of efforts to balance economic benefits of tourism with environmental concerns while managing ever-growing crowds.

"Cannes has become a major cruise ship destination, with real economic benefits. It's not about banning cruise ships, but about regulating, organizing, setting guidelines for their navigation," Mayor David Lisnard said in a statement.

Tom Cruise pappears at the premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France on May 18, 2022
Tom Cruise pappears at the premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France on May 18, 2022 (2022 Invision)

Cruise operators have called such restrictions damaging for destinations and for passengers.

Two cruise ships were scheduled to dock in Cannes on Sunday, each bigger than the upcoming 1,000-passenger limit and with a combined capacity of more than 7,000 people. Their owners did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the new restrictions.

The nearby Mediterranean city of Nice announced limits on cruise ships earlier this year, as have some other European cities.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in