How some car insurance customers are shaving £200 off renewal quotes
A survey commissioned by consumer group Which? found that around six in 10 motorists had haggled with their insurer
Some car insurance customers have secured discounts of more than £200 on their renewal quotes simply by negotiating.
Consumer group Which? commissioned a survey of more than 2,000 car insurance policyholders across the UK, asking how, if at all, the cost of cover has changed since their last renewal.
Around six in 10 (59 per cent) said they haggled with their insurer, with most doing so over the phone.
Three-fifths (61 per cent) of those who contacted their insurer also reported receiving a reduction to the original price offered, with some savings exceeding £200.
The average amount that motorists saved per year was £64, although some received much more sizeable reductions, with five per cent saying they were able to save more than £200 after haggling.
Overall, nearly half (49 per cent) of drivers noticed their premiums went up at their last renewal, while a quarter (27 per cent) saw a reduction. Nearly a quarter (23 per cent) said it had not changed, and 1 per cent did not know.
The survey also indicated that customers facing challenges at renewal – for example, experiencing a difficult life event, a health condition, struggling to manage their finances, or lacking confidence or capability – appear to have a different experience of haggling than those who were not.
Vulnerable customers were more likely to discuss their premiums with their insurer, and these discussions led to price reductions at similar rates, but they were also more likely to have to change their policy to get the lower price and were less likely to say they found the process easy, according to Which?
It said the Consumer Duty on financial firms sets out the expectation that consumers in vulnerable circumstances should experience outcomes as good as those for other customers.
With some motorists receiving such hefty discounts after haggling, Which? believes there are “serious questions” about whether the first offer from the insurer in some cases really represents fair value.
It also said that with many people renewing without discussing the price, some customers may be paying over the odds.
Sam Richardson, deputy editor of Which? Money, said that while some people “may feel daunted by haggling with their insurer, this research underlines how it is worth doing for many consumers and is likely to be one of the most effective ways to cut the cost of your renewal”.
The survey was carried out by Deltapoll in April and May.
An Association of British Insurers (ABI) spokesperson said: “Our members take their commitment to their customers and their regulatory requirements seriously.
“They consistently work hard to deliver dependable, high-quality products that provide genuine value. Variations between an initial online quote and a bespoke telephone offer often come down to a deeper dive into individual factors which may have changed from the previous policy – such as your vehicle’s security measures, driving habits, level of cover and choice of voluntary excess.
“We’d always recommend shopping around to secure cover that truly meets your needs, not just based on price.”
Whether to offer cover and at what price is a commercial decision for individual insurers based on their risk appetite.
In 2022, rules were implemented to end a “loyalty penalty” paid by longstanding insurance customers.
Under the rules, when existing home and motor insurance customers renew their insurance policy, the price charged by the insurance provider cannot be more expensive than the price that they charge an equivalent new customer for the equivalent policy.
How to haggle
Which? has shared some suggested steps for haggling:
- If your insurer has increased its renewal price, ask it to justify the increase.
- Then point out the lower prices you have found elsewhere, and ask your insurer if it can better those offers.
- If it is not able to provide a better quote, state that you are willing to go elsewhere. If you have been a loyal customer for many years, it could be worth mentioning this.
- If the insurer is not budging much on the premium but you would still like to stick with your provider, one option could be to ask for an add-on (such as breakdown cover) to be thrown in. Just make sure that it is worth it.
