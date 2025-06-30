How some car insurance customers are shaving £200 off renewal quotes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some car insurance customers have secured discounts of more than £200 on their renewal quotes simply by negotiating.

Consumer group Which? commissioned a survey of more than 2,000 car insurance policyholders across the UK, asking how, if at all, the cost of cover has changed since their last renewal.

Around six in 10 (59 per cent) said they haggled with their insurer, with most doing so over the phone.

Three-fifths (61 per cent) of those who contacted their insurer also reported receiving a reduction to the original price offered, with some savings exceeding £200.

The average amount that motorists saved per year was £64, although some received much more sizeable reductions, with five per cent saying they were able to save more than £200 after haggling.

Overall, nearly half (49 per cent) of drivers noticed their premiums went up at their last renewal, while a quarter (27 per cent) saw a reduction. Nearly a quarter (23 per cent) said it had not changed, and 1 per cent did not know.

open image in gallery The average amount that motorists saved per year was £64 ( Getty/iStock )

The survey also indicated that customers facing challenges at renewal – for example, experiencing a difficult life event, a health condition, struggling to manage their finances, or lacking confidence or capability – appear to have a different experience of haggling than those who were not.

Vulnerable customers were more likely to discuss their premiums with their insurer, and these discussions led to price reductions at similar rates, but they were also more likely to have to change their policy to get the lower price and were less likely to say they found the process easy, according to Which?

It said the Consumer Duty on financial firms sets out the expectation that consumers in vulnerable circumstances should experience outcomes as good as those for other customers.

With some motorists receiving such hefty discounts after haggling, Which? believes there are “serious questions” about whether the first offer from the insurer in some cases really represents fair value.

It also said that with many people renewing without discussing the price, some customers may be paying over the odds.

Sam Richardson, deputy editor of Which? Money, said that while some people “may feel daunted by haggling with their insurer, this research underlines how it is worth doing for many consumers and is likely to be one of the most effective ways to cut the cost of your renewal”.

open image in gallery Most people successfully ‘haggled’ over the phone ( PA )

The survey was carried out by Deltapoll in April and May.

An Association of British Insurers (ABI) spokesperson said: “Our members take their commitment to their customers and their regulatory requirements seriously.

“They consistently work hard to deliver dependable, high-quality products that provide genuine value. Variations between an initial online quote and a bespoke telephone offer often come down to a deeper dive into individual factors which may have changed from the previous policy – such as your vehicle’s security measures, driving habits, level of cover and choice of voluntary excess.

“We’d always recommend shopping around to secure cover that truly meets your needs, not just based on price.”

Whether to offer cover and at what price is a commercial decision for individual insurers based on their risk appetite.

In 2022, rules were implemented to end a “loyalty penalty” paid by longstanding insurance customers.

Under the rules, when existing home and motor insurance customers renew their insurance policy, the price charged by the insurance provider cannot be more expensive than the price that they charge an equivalent new customer for the equivalent policy.

How to haggle

Which? has shared some suggested steps for haggling: