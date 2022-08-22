Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding - while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.

Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.

Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.

Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly been caught speeding while the family was in a completely different country.

The letter, dated 10 August, alleges that the car was caught driving at 55mph in a 30mph zone along Alan Turing Way – a main road that is a 25-minute drive away from the airport.

CCTV snapshots in the letter reportedly show a white Golf GTI with the same number plate.

But the speeding offence allegedly happened on 5 August, when the family were already in Spain.

The couple were in Murcia at the time the supposed speeding incident happened (Getty)

An airport spokesperson told Manchester Evening News (M.E.N) that the car was taken to the safe compound by meet and greet staff on 3 August and that it remained there for the entirety of the couple’s holiday.

Mr Thornburn and Ms Beards have contacted the police to explain that they were in Spain – proven by their stamped passports – and that it was impossible for either of them to have been driving the car at the time of the alleged offence.

The airport insists that the car did not leave the compound during their trip and suggested that the car that was caught speeding could not have been the same vehicle.

After disputing the fine, the couple is waiting to hear back from police.

Mr Thornburn told M.E.N: “I have used meet and greet firms before and never had an issue. I knew they take the cars off-site to somewhere else, but you don’t think you’ll be accused of speeding 11 miles away from the airport.”

A spokesman for Manchester Airport said an investigation had been launched, and that it has “indicated the car that was booked in with us remained in a secure storage area until it was collected by the customer on their return. The key to the vehicle was also securely stored throughout.”

“Further investigations indicate the vehicle shown in the speed camera image is different to the one that was left with us,” they added.

“While the customer concerned has not made a complaint to Manchester Airport, we have made several attempts to speak with them directly, in order to share our findings and remain eager to do so, as well as assisting the police in any enquiries they wish to make into the matter.”