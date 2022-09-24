Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Cargo plane ends up in water at Montpellier airport

Flights including easyJet links to and from London Gatwick have been cancelled

Simon Calder
Travel Correspondent
Saturday 24 September 2022 10:10
Comments
<p>Splash landing: the West Atlantic Boeing 737 at Montpellier airport</p>

Splash landing: the West Atlantic Boeing 737 at Montpellier airport

(BEA France)

Montpellier airport in southern France is closed after a cargo plane left the runway and ended up with its nose and at least one engine dipping into the water.

No casualties are reported.

The Boeing 737 belonging to West Atlantic had flown south from Paris Charles de Gaulle airport to Montpellier in the early hours of Saturday, arriving shortly before 3am. But according to French air accident investigators, the plane left the runway during the landing.

The Bureau d’enquêtes et d’analyses (BEA) posted photographs showing the aircraft precariously at rest with the nose and forward fuselage in the lagoon at the southern end of the runway, with the starboard engine in the water.

One forward door is open on the starboard side, as well as a rear door on the port side with a ladder dangling – suggesting that was how the pilots left the aircraft. A fire engine is in attendance.

Recommended

The BEA tweeted: “Accident of @BoeingFrance #737 registered EC-NLS operated by #WestAtlantic / runway excursion during landing on 24/09/22 at the airport of @mplaeroport/ 4 investigators @BEA_Aero on site / opening of a security investigation.”

Montpellier is one of the 10 busiest airports in France by passenger numbers. On Saturday morning the airport website told passengers a “technical incident” had shut down operations, and urged them not to go to the airport unless their airline confirmed the flight would be operating.

All flights during the morning have been cancelled, including the 6.15am easyJet departure from London Gatwick to Montpellier. The airline told passengers: “This is due to a non-easyJet aircraft incident at Montpellier airport.”

The return leg was also cancelled, but this evening’s easyJet flights are shown as operating.

Other cancellations include multiple flights to and from Paris, some of which were diverted, plus links from Amsterdam, Athens and Luxembourg.

Passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to be flown to their destination at the earliest opportunity for which flights or other transportation are available.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in