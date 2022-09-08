Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cruise passengers said they got the fright of their lives when they saw a corridor of the ship filling up with water in what they said was akin to a scene in the film Titanic.

The chaos is shown in videos shared online this week by a TikTok user called Adrienne, who said that there were “Titanic vibes for about five minutes” after she “woke to water rushing into [her] cabin”.

“Our lives flashed before our eyes,” she wrote in the caption of her first video, which was viewed more than 15 million times.

The clips – overlaid with the film’s theme song – show water gushing out of the sixth-floor cabin down the hallway and stairs onto the floor below.

Adrienne’s second TikTok video shows passengers standing with their ankles deep in water while a number of people struggle with the door of the cabin out of which water is flowing.

Adrienne, who was travelling with three of her friends on the Carnival Vista cruise, also posted photos in her video showing them sitting in the dry corridors and staircases of the ship after they had to be evacuated from their sodden cabin.

Luckily, the problem was not an indication that the ship was sinking.

A burst pipe reportedly caused the ceiling of a cabin to swell with water before it caved in.

Adrienne said in the caption of her second video: “Disclaimer!! We are not trash talking the cruise line or the crew. Just documenting a scary experience that turned out funny.

“We did actually wake up to this flood and water past our ankles...so titanic vibes for about five minutes”.

In response to a comment, she claimed that the room that housed the burst pipe had “filled all the way up” with water “and then bent the door”.

In another comment, she wrote: “The ceiling caved in and filled this room ... eventually breaking through the door and filling our room and others.”

The Independent has contacted Carnival for comment.