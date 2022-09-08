Cruise passengers wake up to see cabins flooding in ‘Titanic-like scene’
‘Our lives flashed before our eyes,’ says passenger
Cruise passengers said they got the fright of their lives when they saw a corridor of the ship filling up with water in what they said was akin to a scene in the film Titanic.
The chaos is shown in videos shared online this week by a TikTok user called Adrienne, who said that there were “Titanic vibes for about five minutes” after she “woke to water rushing into [her] cabin”.
“Our lives flashed before our eyes,” she wrote in the caption of her first video, which was viewed more than 15 million times.
The clips – overlaid with the film’s theme song – show water gushing out of the sixth-floor cabin down the hallway and stairs onto the floor below.
Adrienne’s second TikTok video shows passengers standing with their ankles deep in water while a number of people struggle with the door of the cabin out of which water is flowing.
Adrienne, who was travelling with three of her friends on the Carnival Vista cruise, also posted photos in her video showing them sitting in the dry corridors and staircases of the ship after they had to be evacuated from their sodden cabin.
Luckily, the problem was not an indication that the ship was sinking.
A burst pipe reportedly caused the ceiling of a cabin to swell with water before it caved in.
Adrienne said in the caption of her second video: “Disclaimer!! We are not trash talking the cruise line or the crew. Just documenting a scary experience that turned out funny.
“We did actually wake up to this flood and water past our ankles...so titanic vibes for about five minutes”.
In response to a comment, she claimed that the room that housed the burst pipe had “filled all the way up” with water “and then bent the door”.
In another comment, she wrote: “The ceiling caved in and filled this room ... eventually breaking through the door and filling our room and others.”
The Independent has contacted Carnival for comment.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies