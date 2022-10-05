Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One of the world’s leading cruise lines is now threatening disruptive passengers with a $500 (£430) fine.

Carnival Cruise Line, which is based in Miami, now includes in its Cruise Ticket Contract a warning that “disruptive behaviour will not be tolerated”.

Passengers are told: “Any guest whose conduct affects the comfort, enjoyment, safety or well-being of other guests or crew will be detained onboard and/or disembarked at their own expense and will banned from sailing on Carnival in the future.

“Any violation of this clause may result in a fine to the guest in the amount of $500 and reimbursement of expenses incurred by Carnival as a result of the detainment or disembarkation.”

The “reimbursement of expenses” could add thousands of dollars more to the bill.

Carnival says the clause has been added because of “an increase in more agitated behaviour”.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “Cruise ships, like virtually all parts of travel and tourism – including airlines, amusement parks, sporting events and camping facilities – are experiencing an increase in more agitated behaviour by a small number of guests.

“Our commitment to the health, safety and security of all of our guests and team members is being demonstrated through the implementation of various measures to assure that our ships remain a welcoming, family-friendly place, including guest acknowledgment of an expected code of conduct.”

Last month Carnival said it “may impose a curfew for minors” aged 17 or under.

It would require them “to be clear of all public areas by 1am ship’s time”.

The curfew does not apply if they are accompanied by an adult (21 or over) in their travelling party.

In 2018, one of the cruise line’s vessels, Carnival Legend, was forced to make an unscheduled stop in Eden, New South Wales to remove 23 members of a Melbourne family who had been involved in an on-board brawl.

At the time Carnival Cruise Line said: “We apply a zero-tolerance approach to excessive behaviour that affects other guests.”

Carnival Cruise Line is the largest of the numerous brands within the wider Carnival Group, which includes Cunard and P&O Cruises.