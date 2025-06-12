Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carnival Cruise Line has banned handheld fans from its onboard dance floors for “safety reasons”.

As of 1 June, “Have Fun. Be Safe” guideline letters in cabins outline that Carnival passengers must fold away any non-battery powered fans on the dance floor.

Those looking to cool off in ship nightclubs will no longer be allowed to wave wooden or paper fans as they enjoy resident DJs.

The new handheld fans and beverages rules state: “For safety reasons, handheld fans are not permitted in the nightclub or on any indoor dance floor. In addition, beverages are not allowed on any dance floor.”

Battery-powered and electric fans are still allowed on board on and off of the dance floor, including in passenger cabins.

John Heald, senior cruise director of Carnival Cruise Lines, confirmed in a comment on Facebook that the rules apply to “the handheld fans, not the electric mini ones”.

In a video on 4 June, Heald said: “Are fans allowed on board? Yes, they are. We have not changed any rules regarding the fans that some of you like to have in your cabin – the electric fans no bigger than 12 inches. They are allowed, of course, if they are in good working order.”

A spokesperson for Carnival Cruise Line said: “We routinely share this letter with our guests through various touch points on each of our sailings. We updated the letter slightly ahead of the busy summer season, but it has been part of our standard communications across the fleet for more than two years. It reminds guests about some of the guidelines we have in place to support a safe, friendly, and fun environment on board.”

It’s not the first cruise line to ban specific items from coming on board.

Passengers booking voyages on Saudi Arabia’s first cruise ship were warned last year not to bring scissors, CDs or ‘magazines that violate public decency’ on board.

Those travelling on the Aroya vessel are expected to comply with a long list of banned “dangerous goods, articles, and substances”.

Among them are “any substances that may affect mental health or similar items”. These include “alcoholic beverages of all types”.

Other items on the banned list are natural ivory, drones, fishing nets and “sticks of all kinds and similar items, except those used for sanitary purposes such as toothbrushes”.

