Carnival Cruise Line launches sailings to salute USA’s 250th anniversary

Carnival Cruise Line has unveiled 10 special sailings to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary in 2026.

Passengers can party like it’s 1776 with USA-themed food, drink and entertainment to mark the semiquincentennial milestone on a variety of cruises ranging from three to eight days.

The celebrations start on 27 June 2026 and cruisers can choose sailings departing from Port Canaveral, Miami, Jacksonville, New York City, Long Beach and San Francisco.

On July 4, 2026 – America’s Independence Day and officially its 250th birthday – seven ships sailing from east coast homeports will meet near Celebration Key, the line’s new private destination in Grand Bahama, for a celebration at sea that includes deck parties as you wave to fellow passengers across the water.

Carnival Vista will depart on 27 June for an eight-day Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, calling at ports such as San Juan and St Thomas.

Carnival Celebration will operate a seven-day Eastern Caribbean cruise from Miami on 28 June, visiting Celebration Key, Nassau, Amber Cove and Grand Turk. On 2 July, Carnival Sunrise will sail a four-day Bahamas cruise from Miami and Carnival Elation will sail to the Bahamas on a four-day cruise from Jacksonville.

Additionally, Carnival Conquest and Carnival Glory will depart on 3 July, offering three-day cruises to Celebration Key, from Miami and Port Canaveral respectively.

Meanwhile, from the northeastern coast, Carnival Venezia will sail from New York on 1, for an eight-day cruise visiting Celebration Key, Nassau and Half Moon Cay.

There are also west coast options such as a five-day Mexican Riviera cruise from Long Beach, departing on 30 June aboard Carnival Radiance, a four-day option from San Francisco on 2 July with Carnival Luminosa and a three-day Baja Mexico cruise from Long Beach on 3 July on Carnival Firenze.

The three ships will meet at sea on 4 July, near Ensenada, with each hosting anniversary deck parties, as well as themed entertainment and food and drink.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said: “We’re America’s cruise line and we’re commemorating this milestone in a big way.

“Uniting our ships will multiply the fun and make America’s 250th birthday even more memorable for guests who celebrate at sea. The cruises offer great variety, so guests can choose their ideal way to take part in a truly once-in-a-lifetime occasion.”