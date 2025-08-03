Money experts warn of the costly mistake holidaymakers fall victim to

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Holidaymakers risk unexpected expenses by relying solely on card payments abroad, with new research revealing that more than a third have found themselves caught out needing physical cash.

Specifically, 39 per cent of those surveyed by the website Be Clever With Your Cash reported encountering unexpected situations where physical money was essential during their travels.

The research highlighted that the most frequent instances requiring cash involved tipping, paying for taxi journeys, and shopping at smaller, independent retailers.

Prepaid and specialist travel cards can make it easier to rely less on physical cash while travelling overseas.

But those suddenly needing that cash could end up paying extra costs, the survey carried out by Opinium, among 2,000 people across the UK who have travelled abroad, indicates.

The research found some people who had to make an emergency cash machine withdrawal on their last trip overseas were charged an ATM fee.

Cash is still king when travelling abroad ( PA )

Some people also said they turned to airport exchange desks for last-minute cash, even though they may potentially be getting a worse deal than if they had shopped around for their travel money and planned ahead.

The website said that stepping outside major cities can also present challenges, as rural and remote areas in some countries could be less likely to accept cards.

Amelia Murray, a money expert at Be Clever With Your Cash, said: “There’s still a blind spot when it comes to cash. Many people assume that having a fee-free card is enough, but that can be a false economy if you end up using an ATM abroad that charges or get stung by poor exchange rates.

“It’s not about carrying wads of cash, it’s about being prepared for those moments when a card simply won’t cut it.”

Ms Murray suggested packing a “cash cushion” – a small amount of local currency that could be useful for tipping, local travel, or if holidaymakers end up somewhere that does not accept cards.

She also suggested that holidaymakers make sure they understand their card’s policy on fees and currency conversion before they travel.

People may also want to check how much they would be covered for by their travel insurer if their cash is lost or stolen while they are abroad.

Research released by financial information business Defaqto in May indicated that 91 per cent of annual and 86 per cent of single trip policies included cash cover as standard.

Just over a third (35 per cent) of single trip travel insurance policies covered as much as £200 to £299, while a quarter (24 per cent) covered between £300 to £399, according to Defaqto’s analysis.