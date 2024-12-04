Cathay Pacific apologises for inflight Family Guy episode with Tiananmen Square scene

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Cathay Pacific has apologised for airing an episode of the American series Family Guy that features a scene depicting Tiananmen Square, following a complaint that it could violate Hong Kong’s national security laws.

The scene, which references the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, shows the character Peter Griffin standing beside a protester in front of Chinese tanks, mirroring the iconic “Tank Man” image.

The airline quickly removed the episode from its inflight entertainment and promised to improve oversight of its content after a complaint was made by a social media user.

“We emphasise that the programme’s content does not represent Cathay Pacific’s standpoint and have immediately arranged to have the programme removed as soon as possible,” a spokesman for the carrier told South China Morning Post.

The Tiananmen Square massacre is a highly sensitive subject in China and Hong Kong where references to it are strictly censored. “Tank Man” was an unknown person pictured standing in front of a line of tanks during the 1989 Beijing crackdown.

The episode in question, titled Death Has a Shadow, has a scene where the character Peter Griffin is shown standing next to a man in Tiananmen Square as tanks approach.

Hong Kong’s flagship carrier said that it had regularly given instructions to its third-party service provider responsible for selecting inflight entertainment content to ensure it met company standards.

It also said the incident was promptly communicated to the provider, highlighting its seriousness.

Cathay Pacific said it urged the provider to conduct a thorough investigation.

The Independent has reached out to Cathay Pacific for a comment.

For thirty years, Hong Kong held an annual vigil to mourn the victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre, often drawing hundreds of thousands.

However, after the 2019 pro-democracy protests, Hong Kong and Chinese authorities implemented a harsh crackdown on dissent under new national security laws.

Since 2020, those organising or attending Tiananmen vigils have faced prosecution, though officials claim that private commemorations are still allowed.

On 23 December 2021, workers at the University of Hong Kong removed the “Pillar of Shame”, a sculpture commemorating the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. The removal took place in the early hours of the morning, with barriers put up to conceal their actions. The statue had been installed in 1997 and was the last public reminder in Hong Kong of the crackdown.