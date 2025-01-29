Celebrity announces new river cruises for 2027

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity Cruises is looking to replicate its luxury ocean cruise experience for passengers on the world’s top rivers.

The Royal Caribbean Group brand has ordered 10 ships to launch Celebrity River Cruises.

Destinations and itineraries haven’t yet been revealed but Celebrity Cruises said it will sail “through the heart of Europe’s culture and history” and on the “world’s most iconic rivers”.

Bookings will open later this year and sailings will start in 2027.

The river cruise ships will have the same design as the current Edge series ocean ships.

Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises, said: “Celebrity River Cruises will bring the quality and sophistication of our Edge series ocean ships to the most iconic rivers, starting with Europe.

“We’ve redefined travel on the ocean with our best-in-class hospitality, award-winning food and beverage experiences, and elevated design and style. We are thrilled to bring these experiences to the river and combine them with authentic, destination-rich itineraries that will give our guests an experience unlike any other.”

Jason Liberty, president and chief executive of Royal Caribbean Group, which owns Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea, said: “We’re thrilled to announce our entry into the river cruise market through our Celebrity Cruises premium travel brand.

“Our guests and travel partners should expect us to do what we do best – innovate and elevate the river cruise experience as we meet the growing demand for intimate, culturally enriching travel experiences.”

Liberty highlighted research showing that half of the brand’s passengers have experienced or are intending to go on a river cruise.

He added: “We know they will enjoy Celebrity’s elevated offering on the river.

“By leveraging our valuable loyalty programmes across our brands, we will deepen customer engagement and further our ability to keep guests within our ecosystem of vacation offerings.

“We are the best in the world at delivering the vacation of a lifetime, and this is the latest example of how we are building the capabilities to deliver a lifetime of vacations.”

