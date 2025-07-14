Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An adult-only arcade room and exclusive onboard pool club are among the new areas that will feature on the Celebrity Xcel cruise ship when it launches this November.

Celebrity Cruises has unveiled details of four spaces to feature on its latest vessel.

The venues are part of seven all-new experiences debuting on the Edge class ship.

Other features already announced include The Bazaar, a performance space inspired by the ship’s destinations, and Mediterranean al fresco restaurant Bora.

Celebrity Cruises is also keeping one new space a secret until the first sailing.

Guests can take part in finalising many of these new spaces by joining the Xcel Dream Makers community. Members can vote on aspects such as the culinary features, interior design and entertainment on the ship.

Here are the new areas that will appear on Celebrity Xcel.

Adult-only games room

open image in gallery Adult passengers can enjoy nostalgic games in their own arcade aboard Celebrity Xcel ( Celebrity Cruises )

Why should kids have all the fun on a cruise?

Celebrity Cruises will introduce an all-day, all-night games room called Attic at The Club that will feature retro games such as Pac-Man, NBA Showtime and Golden Tee.

Activities will include pool, darts, foosball and shuffleboard.

Guests can also book private event spaces for various group activities including karaoke and golf simulation games.

Hydra room

open image in gallery The Spa on Celebrity Xcel will feature its first Hydra Room ( Celebrity Cruises )

The new cruise ship will also host Celebrity’s most expansive spa yet. The Spa on Celebrity Xcel will feature its first Hydra Room, the newest of eight therapeutic experiences in the Thermal Suite.

There will be an outdoor Vitamin D Deck, exclusive to Thermal Suite guests, which offers sweeping views across the front of the ship.

The Spa on Celebrity Xcel will offer more than 120 treatments and therapies from an expanded salon featuring a new bubbles bar.

An interactive shopping experience will also let passengers trial a wide range of beauty products before purchase. It also includes an advanced Skin Lab analysis.

Celebrity Cruises shop

open image in gallery Passeners will be able to visit Celebrity Cruises’ first Celebrity Flagship on Celebrity Xcel ( Celebrity Cruises )

Guests will also be able to visit Celebrity Cruises’s first Celebrity Flagship store on-board.

The shop doubles as an interactive exhibit celebrating all things Celebrity.

Guests can also create and take home a memento that reminds them of Celebrity Xcel such as engraved water bottles, cocktail kits, keychains or embroidered caps and robes.

Plus, Celebrity Flagship will stock one-of-a-kind Celebrity products only available on Celebrity Xcel.

Vitamin D Deck

open image in gallery Xcel will have its own private pool club ( Celebrity Cruises )

The ship will have an exclusive Celebrity Pool Club, where valets will offer chilled towels, card games, sunscreen and storage for personal items.

The will also be an option to rent a private cabana.

On the final sea day of each Caribbean itinerary, Celebrity Pool Club will transform into the Poolest Day Ever. The all-day takeover brings island vibes with Caribbean-inspired live music and a DJ, plus pop-up shows and friendly pool games.

There will also be new poolside drinks, including Paloma Frescas served in mini-Patron bottles and fresh coconuts with an optional rum splash.

In the evening, the space will be transformed for a poolside party.

Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises, said: “Celebrity Xcel will set sail with seven new elevated experiences that invite guests to escape their daily routine and make memories that will last a lifetime.

“With so much innovation at every turn, the journey will be just as fun as the destinations themselves.”

Celebrity Xcel’s inaugural season starts in November 2025, with sailings from Fort Lauderdale around the Caribbean.

In Summer 2026, Celebrity Xcel will set sail on her inaugural European season from Barcelona and Athens.