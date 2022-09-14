Center Parcs U-turns on decision to kick out holidaymakers on Monday

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Center Parcs has gone back on its decision to turf holidaymakers out of its resorts on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

It had initially announced that it would close its five sites for 24 hours from 10am on Monday (19 September) in respect of the late monarch.

If the closure went ahead, people already staying at the resorts would have had to find somewhere else to sleep for the night or go home early.

Center Parcs said it had made the decision to close “as a mark of respect and to allow as many of our colleagues as possible to be part of this historic moment ... We hope our guests will understand our decision to support our Queen on her final journey.”

But the move sparked an online backlash from furious customers, many of whom said they had long been looking forward to their stay.

One of them tweeted: “You have ruined our family holiday that we have been saving and eagerly awaiting for months!

“There is no acknowledgment of the wider impact to your customers; our wasted holiday booked off work, further travel costs.”

Another wrote: “This is ridiculous. We’ve had our holiday booked for over six months. Can we arrive earlier on the Tuesday so we can actually get our holiday?”

Another customer wrote: “Do we seriously have to vacate the accommodation, sleep rough for one night and then move back in on Tuesday???”

One would-be guest said she was “f****** livid” over the decision, adding: “I’ve been having some of the worst weeks in work that I’ve ever had and been so excited to get to CP on Monday.”

Another customer replied: “Same, am absolutely gutted, have had a tough year and was really looking forward to my break starting on Monday.”

Hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace ahead of the funeral (PA)

In response, Center Parcs made a partial U-turn and said that customers already staying at the resort on Monday will be able to stay in their lodges.

However, those planning to check in on Monday will not be able to until Tuesday – the day after the state funeral.

Center Parcs said in a statement on Tuesday evening: “The vast majority of our guests are either due to arrive or depart on Monday 19 September.

“We have however, reviewed our position regarding the very small number of guests who are not due to depart on Monday, and we will be allowing them to stay on our villages rather than having to leave and return on Tuesday.”

Center Parcs has five locations: Elveden Forest, Suffolk; Longleat Forest, Wiltshire; Sherwood Forest, Nottinghamshire; Woburn Forest, Bedfordshire; and Whinfell Forest, Cumbria.

Facilities on-site, including restaurants, will still remain closed on Monday. Center Parcs said it would be offering a discount for the lack of facilities available on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

Businesses are not obliged to close during the period of national mourning, government guidance says.