Virgin Atlantic CEO warns that Rolls-Royce engine issue will persist throughout 2025

Virgin Atlantic’s boss has warned flight cancellations due to problems with Rolls-Royce engines fitted to some aircraft will continue through the year ahead.

Both Virgin Atlantic and British Airways have Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft grounded as they wait for maintenance on Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines. Each has cancelled hundreds of flights, mostly involving suspending planned route resumptions, due to the lack of available planes.

Shai Weiss, chief executive of Virgin Atlantic, said: “We have been dealing with this for a very long time. It started from the launch of the plane. The Trent 1000 engine has not been a good engine.”

He said the power plant required three times as much attention as other engines.

Speaking to the Airlines UK conference in London, Mr Weiss said: “I’m assuming this will persist during the whole year.

“We have taken measures to reduce our schedule. We’re not launching Accra and we’re delaying the restart of Tel Aviv.

“It’s going to hurt us financially.”

Research by The Independent indicates some fares have risen three-fold after capacity was withdrawn. But Mr Weiss said: “Prices are relatively stable going into next year.”

The Independent has asked Rolls-Royce for a response.

The Virgin CEO also criticised London Heathrow airport, saying: “Terminal 3 is not a proper home for Virgin.”

The airline currently shares the 63-year-old terminal with its partner, Delta.

He said: “The current terminal is congested and it’s not fit for purpose. We’re now connecting 4,000 passengers a day on and from Virgin Atlantic. [Terminal] 2 would be very nice. It could be a very good home for Virgin Atlantic.”

The Independent has asked Heathrow airport for a response.

Mr Weiss also speculated that the airline could return to Gatwick in five years. Virgin Atlantic abandoned the Sussex airport at the start of the Covid pandemic, and now has Heathrow as its sole London airport.

“Gatwick is our historic home,” he said. We would love to go back to Gatwick when the time is right and the opportunity is right. We know there is demand for more leisure.”

The Virgin Atlantic chief executive explained the decision for the airline to start flying to the Saudi capital, Riyadh. The route is due to open in March 2025.

But the Foreign Office warns that social attitudes are conservative – diametrically opposed to the liberal employment policies of Virgin Atlantic. The FCDO travel advice says: “Same-sex relations are illegal, although legal action is uncommon. All couples should be aware of local customs and avoid showing affection in public.

“Being transgender is not recognised in Saudi Arabia. Transgender people could also face difficulties with dress codes and access to medical care.”

Mr Weiss said: “For Virgin Atlantic, inclusivity is our calling card. This decision was reviewed multiple times.

“We concluded that change is happening and Virgin Atlantic – as long as it can be Virgin Atlantic – should be part of the change, rather that waiting for change and then showing up.

“Having Virgin Atlantic there will only accelerate this. We would not do this stuff if our people were against it.”