Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Knocking back a pint or swigging from a glass of prosecco is a pre-holiday ritual beloved by many travellers – though the price can often be a less-than-loved part of the experience.

New research from luxury travel membership platform Velloy has revealed the best-value airport for a drink before departure.

The findings reveal that, in 2024, the average cost for a pre-holiday pint of beer at a UK airport is £6.75, while the average price of a glass of prosecco is £9.59.

Analysing Google reviews and the drinks menus of 87 establishments across the country’s 15 most popular airports, the Velloy has launched its first Airport Pint and Prosecco Index, described as “a comprehensive guide for travellers looking for a pre-flight drink”.

Tennent’s Pier Bar at Glasgow International takes pride of place at the top of the cheap booze charts, charging travellers £4.79 for a pint. At the other end of the scale, London’s Pride, an airside pub from Fuller’s Brewery at Heathrow, was found to be the most expensive place for a pint, with the average cost of a draught beer costing £10.05.

Heathrow was found to be home to both the cheapest and most expensive places for a glass of prosecco. Gordon Ramsay Plane Food was found to be the most expensive, with a glass of the Italian fizz costing an average of £12.50, whereas its neighbour Star Light, a JD Wetherspoon pub, is almost half the price, costing an average of £6.20.

The index also looked into the pricing strategies post-security, revealing that Manchester Airport is the worst for increasing prices after travellers make it airside. The North East airport was found to charge travellers 15 per cent more for a pint, and 7 per cent more for a glass of prosecco, once they’ve made it through security checks.

For those who don’t drink alcohol, it was revealed that the majority (71 per cent) of the bars, pubs and restaurants at the airports analysed offer an alcohol-free pint option, whereas only 7 per cent offer an alcohol-free glass of fizz.

“For many, there’s no better way to start a holiday than a pint at the airport or a glass of prosecco to get that “going away” feeling started,” said Hugo Cannon, founder of Velloy.

“As a British holiday staple, we were keen to discover which airports are home to the cheapest and best pre-flight drinks, and thought, ‘what better guide for travellers than an index revealing where they can find the most affordable and best-rated drinks?’

“If you’re trying to decide whether to start your holiday from either London’s Gatwick or Heathrow, or either Manchester or Liverpool, we hope our index proves helpful for any keen travellers looking to start their trip with a celebratory beverage.”

Cheapest average cost of a pint at UK airports

Glasgow International: £6.06 Manchester: £6.33 East Midlands International: £6.44 London Stansted: £6.60 Edinburgh: £6.61

Cheapest average cost of a glass of prosecco at UK airports