Where to find cheap Covid-19 PCR tests for travel

With international travel expected to commence from 17 May, many Brits are counting down the days until they can head for the sun.

Foreign travel will reopen this summer under a traffic light system, with countries split into three categories: green, amber or red, depending on their level of risk in relation to Covid-19.

Destinations on the ‘green list’ will have low case numbers and high vaccination rates. Most importantly, visitors to these countries will not be required to quarantine upon their return to the UK unless they test positive for coronavirus.

Pandemic restrictions mean that many countries will still require travellers to submit a negative Covid-19 PCR test result upon entry, taken within a certain timeframe beforehand.

UK travellers are not permitted to use the free NHS testing service and must instead go through a private firm to obtain their result although, increasingly, travel firms are luring holidaymakers with discounted or subsidised travel tests.

Here’s where to find a test that’s cheaper than the standard rate.

Tui

Britain’s biggest holiday firm announced in early May it would be offering PCR tests for just £20 for its customers, in an effort to make summer holidays more affordable.

Tui, which has partnered with provider Chronomics, will sell a range of tiered Covid test packages to customers travelling to “green” and “amber” destinations this summer.

Tui’s testing packages start at £20 for green list travellers who require just a pre-departure lateral flow test and a PCR test on arrival.

For £60, the package includes an extra PCR test if one is needed for entry to the holiday destination.

For amber list travellers, the package costs £50 to cover UK testing requirements, rising to £90 for the additional outbound PCR test.

If a destination changes from amber to green, Tui said it would refund the difference.

Travellers will be able to order tests on a new Chronomics and Tui booking hub, which will go live on 10 May.

British Airways

British Airways is offering discounted rates with government-approved Covid-19 testing providers with prices starting from £39.

Options available include:

- Test before you fly (evidence of a negative Covid-19 test at your departure airport)

- Arrivals testing (on arrival in the UK for quarantine tests on days two and eight)

- Test to Release (reducing your time in self-isolation by paying for a Covid-19 test as part of the Government’s ‘Test to Release’ scheme)

Test providers include Qured, Randox, Halo, Medicspot and LetsGetChecked.

Tests can be done at home, at testing centres and selected major UK airports.

Passengers travelling on selected routes can also upload their Covid-19 test results to an app called VeriFLY to certify their test certificates.

Ryanair

The budget airline has partnered with testing kit brand Randox to offer passengers 50 per cent off, with kits costing £60 instead of £120.

The discounted price will be available on both pre-departure tests and on arrival back into the country, and is only available for travellers based in the UK.

EasyJet

The UK’s biggest budget airline has partnered with Randox Health to offer discounted home testing kits for £60.

Passengers will receive a unique code to access these discounts when they book through the easyJet.com and easyJet.com/holidays sites.

Gatwick Airport

Gatwick has a range of options for Covid-19 screening. As well as converting its Long Stay Car Park at the South Terminal into a Covid-19 screening centre to offer fast, accurate and lab-analysed PCR swab tests, a walk-in express service is also located in the North Terminal arrivals area.

The service is available for passengers, employees based at Gatwick and the general public, including local residents.

As well as providing travellers with a negative test result certification before they fly, the facility could, with any necessary amendments, satisfy requirements of the government’s “test and release” post-arrival scheme, allowing air passengers to reduce the quarantine time required after travelling back from certain destinations.

Air passengers and employees based at Gatwick Airport will be charged a subsidised rate of £60 to use the screening service, while the general public will be able to use it for £99. A group discount is also offered, with up to 30 per cent off for groups of four or more for those who are having the full priced test.

However, passengers should note they can’t simply take the test on the day of their flight – they’re advised to schedule a test 48-96 hours prior to their departure time.

Passengers can also get a PCR swab test at the Boots store located in the South Terminal arrivals area – appointments must be booked in advance.

Wizz Air

Wizz Air has partnered with Randox Health to offer tests for those wanting to travel, and those wishing to reduce their quarantine period upon their return at reduced prices.

Their at-home test costs £66, instead of the usual price tag of £110, with results emailed to you. Customers should order tests at least five days before their flight.

Day two and day eight testing for arrivals back to the UK is also available at a cost of £126, compared with the usual £175 fee using the Wizz Air discount.

Edinburgh Airport

Edinburgh Airport is offering drive-in and walk-in tests for customers. The screening site is located in the departures area of the airport terminal.

Lateral flow tests are available for £50 per person and should be booked prior to arrival. Results take approximately 20 minutes and will be sent via email. Customers are advised to leave plenty of time prior to their flight as they may have to queue during busy periods.

PCR tests cost £99 per person for the general public, £80 for airline passengers and £60 for Edinburgh Airport staff. Customers should book their test in advance. ExpressTest aims to deliver PCR test results by 10pm the following day, but results could take up to 48 hours to receive.

A drive-through testing centre is also available at Edinburgh airport, which is located in the ExpressTest drive-through centre located in the FastPark car park. Only PCR tests are available, costing £99 per person for the general public, £80 for airline passengers and £60 for Edinburgh Airport staff. Tests should be booked in advance.

ExpressTest aims to deliver PCR test results by 10pm the following day, but results could take up to 48 hours to receive. Those who screen negative will be emailed a Fit to Fly certificate that is authorised by a doctor, along with their test result.

Manchester Airport

Manchester Airport offers a range of pre-departure, arrival and Test to Release tests in conjunction with provider Collinson. Pre-departure PCR tests cost £99, with results typically available within 48 hours. Test to Release Lamp tests cost £99 and can be taken no earlier than your fifth full day of self-isolation.

Belfast International Airport

Belfast Airport offer pre-departure rapid PCR testing at the Maldron Hotel located at Belfast International Airport in conjunction with Randox. Tests cost £99, with results sent by email the following day. Tests should be booked in advance via the airport’s website.

The Sofitel at London Heathrow

The Sofitel at London Heathrow is selling “test and rest” stays for travellers, comprised of a night at the hotel, breakfast and a PCR test.

On arrival at the Terminal 5 hotel, guests take a self-administered test that requires them to spit in a tube. This is then couriered to a lab at Imperial College in London for processing overnight.

The testing programme is being delivered by biotech firm Halo, and guests must also download the Halo app when they check in.

The app is linked directly to their test, so their result and certificate appears in the app as soon as it’s ready. It means that, provided they don’t test positive for the virus, travellers can wake up ready to fly.

The package costs from just £179, including a double room on a B&B basis.