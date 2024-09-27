The cheapest holiday destinations for pints and prosecco revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Looking to leave London’s weather and steep drinks prices behind your next getaway? Malta has been crowned the best holiday destination for boozing on a budget this autumn.

TravelSupermarket calculated the cost of a week-long stay at a three-star hotel, paired with seven beers and seven glasses of sparkling wine to curate a list of affordable overseas watering holes.

Mediterranean archipelago Malta took the top spot with a week and 14 alcoholic beverages for £502pp on average, followed by Dalaman and Antalya in Turkey with total costs of £528 and £538 respectively.

However, beer tourists will be best served at Egyptian beach bars – £1.43 a bottle – closely trailed by Antalya (£2.08).

For fans of fizz, Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Dorada were found to be the most affordable areas for budget glasses of prosecco at just £3.01. Paphos in Cyprus came second for cheap bubbles with sparkling wine at £3.87 per glass.

Outside of Europe, the Caribbean island of the Dominican Republic ranked 10th, with travellers paying £573pp for a week away wetting your palette.

As for the most expensive holiday destination for drinking, a week in Larnaca, Cyprus with all the trimmings, could set travellers back £1,157pp.

Elsewhere, big drinking habits in Dubai would cost around £1,029, while sinking pints during a week in Gran Canaria was the priciest spot in Europe at £689pp.

Chelsea Dickenson, known as the ‘Cheap Holiday Expert’ online, said: “When TravelSupermarket revealed their study on the cheapest places to find prosecco, I was over the moon! In the last few years, we’ve really seen prices go up in many destinations, and so it was a great reminder that there are still plenty of bargains out there so that we can really treat ourselves when we’re on our next holiday.

“With the results under my belt, I headed off to Tarragona in Costa Dorada to see just how easy it was to find sparkling wine for £3.01, and I was delighted to discover it was so, so easy. Literally, the first bar that I walked past had Cava for just £2.96, and there was a lot of choice for places offering a glass of fizz for a similar price. The cheapest price I found was just £2.10 a glass, and the best bit? The measures are massive everywhere. Honestly, I think it’s at least a glass and a half versus what we get served in the UK.”

The cheapest holiday destinations for pints and prosecco

Malta – £2.15 bottle of beer | £5.59 glass of prosecco Dalaman – £2.81 bottle of beer | £6.56 glass of prosecco Antalya – £2.08 bottle of beer | £11.71 glass of prosecco Costa Dorada – £3.01 bottle of beer | £3.01 glass of prosecco Algarve – £4.30 bottle of beer | £5.16 glass of prosecco Bourgas – £3.01 bottle of beer | £5.63 glass of prosecco Egypt – £1.43 bottle of beer | £13.35 glass of prosecco Lanzarote – £2.58bottle of beer | £4.26 glass of prosecco Crete – £3.44 bottle of beer | £6.02 glass of prosecco Dominican Republic – £1.98 bottle of beer | £5.94 glass of prosecco Fuerteventura – £2.71 bottle of beer | £4.30 glass of prosecco Mallorca – £2.58 bottle of beer | £4.30 glass of prosecco Costa del Sol – £2.58 bottle of beer | £3.01 glass of prosecco Corfu – £4.30 bottle of beer | £6.02 glass of prosecco Tenerife – £2.58 bottle of beer | £5.16 glass of prosecco Costa Blanca – £2.58 bottle of beer | £4.73 glass of prosecco Paphos – £2.58 bottle of beer | £3.87 glass of prosecco Gran Canaria – £3.01 bottle of beer | £5.59 glass of prosecco Cancun – £3.99 bottle of beer | £7.97 glass of prosecco Dubai – £9.62 bottle of beer | £11.71 glass of prosecco Larnaca – £2.58 bottle of beer | £5.16 glass of prosecco

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast