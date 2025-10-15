Expert tips for booking your 2026 holiday without spending a fortune

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With the chilly weather now upon us and woolly jumpers becoming a staple, our minds naturally drift to sunnier climes and exciting adventures.

Whether your ideal escape is a tropical beach or a European backpacking journey, a shrewd booking strategy can turn it into a reality.

Crafting unforgettable memories needn't carry a hefty price tag.

Here are smart tips and savvy tricks to help you save money when planning your 2026 holiday.

open image in gallery Be it a city break or a flop-and-drop, this is how to get the best deal for your holiday next year

Plan ahead

“If you can book three to nine months in advance you can often get good deals, especially for packaged holidays or if you’re booking for a family,” says Laura Carden-Lovell, travel expert and head of operations at Transfer Travel.

Use comparison sites

Resist the urge to book the first deal that pops up on your feed, as you could find something even better with a bit of patience and research.

“Have a look around and use comparison sites to compare prices before you hop onto the first holiday you see,” advises Carden-Lovell. “Comparison sites like Skyscanner and Hopper are brilliant.”

Book separate flights

“Booking one-way flights is often a great hack and can be a good way to reduce the prices of flights, as booking a return flight can often be more expensive,” says Carden-Lovell.

Think about whether an all-inclusive holiday is worth it

Do your research and consider self-catered accommodation.

“I think that all-inclusive holidays can be more convenient and potentially cheaper for families and bigger parties, but for solo travellers I think there are ways you could do it cheaper by just buying local food, for example,” says Carden-Lovell.

Book a holiday out of peak season

Avoid the crowds and the ridiculously inflated flight costs by travelling out of peak season.

“Shoulder season, typically between September and March (excluding Christmas and New Year), is probably the best time of year to go on holiday to get cheaper tickets,” says Carden-Lovell. “Most destinations also tend to be less crowded this time of year.”

open image in gallery One-way flights can be cheaper than return, so shopping around can be beneficial to your bank balance ( PA/Alamy )

Consider using resale platforms

“If you can’t be flexible with dates, using resale marketplaces are often a good way to get a cheap holiday package,” says Carden-Lovell. “If someone can’t go on their holiday, they can list it on a resale marketplace like Transfer Travel and you can often get a really good bargain.

“I know resale platforms have had a bad rep for not being safe and secure, but they are usually a simple, safe and legit way to do it, rather than Facebook marketplace. Just make sure you check that customer services are verifying each listing and that the platform you are using has a secure payment method.”

Look at trips to the Mediterranean, Eastern Europe or Scandinavia

“I think it is a good idea to stay away from the really popular destinations and to consider going on holiday somewhere like Eastern Europe instead, for example, which is likely to be cheaper in 2026,” says Carden-Lovell. “Coolcations are also trending and Scandinavian countries are really good and are generally cheaper to visit now. Mediterranean countries like Greece and Portugal are also looking super cheap in the forecast for 2026.”

Consider alternative accommodation

Fancy hotels often come with eye-watering prices, so why not try something different.

“For budget travellers, places like hostels are often really cheap and Airbnbs can often be a cheap alternative to typical hotels as well,” says Carden-Lovell. “Staying outside the major tourist hubs is also a good tip to save money on accommodation during the summer holidays.”

Book trains in advance

“We’ve seen that slow travel, so taking longer to get to a destination, has been increasing in popularity,” highlights Carden-Lovell. “So, taking the scenic train for example. Trains can be quite expensive so I would recommend booking these far in advance.”

Look for midweek departures

“Timing is everything,” says Jakes Maritz, co-founder of Expat Explore. “If you can, book flights for a Tuesday or Wednesday as midweek departures are often significantly cheaper than weekend travel. It’s also worth checking prices from regional airports, where lower demand can translate into smaller surcharges and more affordable fares.”

Check on Sundays

“When it comes to accommodation, keep an eye on Sundays,” advises Maritz. “Industry data consistently shows that this is the cheapest day of the week to book hotels. Travellers should also consider package deals, as bundling flights, hotels and sometimes activities together often comes out cheaper and protects you from hidden costs.”