Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Airlines are slashing their transatlantic fares this winter, with one carrier offering return UK-US fares for under £240.

Norse Atlantic Airways has released tickets from London Gatwick to seven American cities and two Caribbean destinations in a flash sale.

The cheapest fares start from £239 return for Boston or Washington DC, with return tickets to New York, Miami and Orlando starting at £279, and San Francisco returns from £309.

The sale, which ends at midnight on 12 September, also includes return fares to Los Angeles at £359, Barbados at £325 and Jamaica at £339.

The promotional rates are available on certain travel dates between now and the end of March 2024.

Norse Atlantic Airways isn’t the only carrier cutting its lead-in prices for flights across the Pond.

Aer Lingus has a sale until midnight on 18 September for flights operating from 1 October 2023 until 13 March 2024.

The Irish flag carrier has fares from Manchester to New York, Orlando and Barbados from £339 return, while it is also cutting prices for flights to Ireland and Northern Ireland by 30 per cent.

“The Norse Atlantic global sale has some truly amazing offers to start off the month of September,” said Bard Nordhagen, Norse Atlantic Airways’ commercial director.

“Whether customers are looking for a winter sun destination such as Jamaica, Barbados and Miami or simply wanting a city break in the US, such as New York, we have special sale fares available across a wide selection of our direct flights from London.”

Elsewhere, low-cost Icelandic airline Play is launching cheap fares from Liverpool to Keflavík from just £80 return, or connecting flights to the US or Canada via Iceland from £350 return.

The discounted rates apply for flights booked before midnight on 13 September, for services operating between September 2023 and March 2024.