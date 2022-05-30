A new budget airline is launching in the UK this summer, with London to New York return flights on sale from a bargain £255.

Norwegian carrier Norse Atlantic Airways will offer a daily service from Gatwick to NYC’s JFK airport from 12 August.

The flights will be operated on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, with a choice of economy or premium cabins.

Premium fares get you 35 per cent more leg room, a reclining seat and two meal services during transatlantic flights.

The daily flights will leave London at 1pm and reach the Big Apple at 3.55pm, with the return leg leaving JFK at 5.55pm and landing in Gatwick at 6.20am the following morning.

The carrier will also run flights between Gatwick and Oslo from this summer.

“We are very pleased to now be able to welcome customers looking to book great value flights between London Gatwick and New York JFK,” said Norse Atlantic CEO Bjorn Tore Larsen.

“Customers now have an affordable option allowing them to book a last-minute trip or a holiday of a lifetime with an airline that offers choice and flexibility.”

Stewart Wingate, CEO, Gatwick Airport said: “We are delighted to welcome Norse Atlantic Airways to Gatwick. It’s always great to see a new tail on the airfield but the arrival of a new airline following the turbulent past two years for the industry, and one that will be offering fantastic long-haul routes across the Atlantic, is particularly exciting news.

“Passengers across London and the South East will now be able to benefit from another transatlantic service from Gatwick, with Norse offering excellent value for money for those flying out for a dream holiday, or important business trip, to New York, one of the world’s most famous and dynamic cities.”

Travellers on flights between the UK and US no longer have to wear a mask, following the UK dropping its Covid-19 travel rules and the end of the CDC’s US-wide mask mandate in mid-April.

However, in early May the CDC restated their recommendation that Americans mask up on public transport, as Covid-19 cases began to rise again throughout the country.

All air passengers travelling to the US from abroad still need to take a PCR or antigen Covid-19 test, either on the day of departure or anytime the day before.