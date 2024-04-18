Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New research has revealed the most affordable package holiday destinations in Europe, with some surprising results ahead of what promises to be busy summer of travel in 2024.

Destinations including the Amalfi Coast, Malta and various Greek islands feature among the cheapest European destinations for a summer getaway.

A study from Which? analysed over 4,500 package holidays across 70 regions in 15 European countries – from providers including Jet2holidays and Tui – to find the best deals during the busy summer break, when school holidays mean anyone taking a trip is subject to some of the highest holiday prices.

Room-only, self-catered and bed and breakfast accommodation was analysed for seven nights over a period beginning around 3 August, with traditionally low-cost destinations like Bulgaria and Turkey absent from the list.

Instead, destinations across more expensive countries such as Greece and Italy were common. These places benefit from a large selection of accommodation options and readily available, often cheaper flights.

Top of the list was the Greek island of Kalymnos, with a week’s stay costing £847 per person on average (including flights and transfers). Visitors usually fly into the more well-known resort of Kos, before transferring to this island of secluded coves, emerald seas, rugged coastline, and charming towns.

Taking a close second place behind Kalymnos are Greek islands Thassos, at £862 per person, and Lefkada, at £935 per person.

The Costa Brava, a stretch of coastline north of Barcelona, took fourth place, with average prices coming in at £952 per person. The fifth-placed destination was Italy’s Venetian Riviera – specifically Lido di Jesolo – at £965, while the Amalfi Coast – famed for its glitz and accompanying high prices – came in at sixth, with an average cost of £977 per person.

Which? also analysed the cheapest destinations for all-inclusive holidays, with Tenerife coming up with the most affordable rates, at an average of £1,097 per person for seven nights. The Costa Blanca, Fuerteventura, Bourgas in Bulgaria and Dalaman, Turkey, rounded off the top five most affordable all-inclusive destinations, with average prices between £1,103 to £1,125 per person for seven nights.

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, said: “Travelling in the summer holidays is notoriously expensive, and demand is again high this year - but our latest price analysis shows that by being flexible on your destination, you can potentially save hundreds of pounds.

“From tiny, traditional Greek islands to the glitzy Amalfi coast, there are bargains to be found this summer.”

Which?’s top 10 cheapest package holiday destinations for 2024