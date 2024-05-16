Skyscanner reveals cheapest week to fly this summer – and it’s in the school holidays

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Travellers swerving holidays during the peak of the summer season could be missing out on savings, according to new research from Skyscanner.

With 41 per cent of Brits planning a getaway yet to book their trip, the travel comparison site says indecision on dates and destinations is holding back holidaymakers.

The first two weeks of the school holidays in July are the most popular time to travel, and the data shows they are the most expensive.

But Skyscanner say that another time in the middle of the school break – the week commencing 19 August – could be the cheapest week to travel in summer 2024.

On average, the company found savings of 17 per cent versus travel plans departing from 22 July – that’s up to £268 saved on holidays for a family of four.

Skyscanner’s ‘Savings Generator’ data also evaluated the best time to book and the best value summer destinations, after 23 per cent of savvy travellers shared that they will be waiting to book a last-minute deal.

For flights to Faro, Portugal, the best time to book was six weeks ahead, whereas for travel to Antalya in Turkey, it’s best to bag a bargain just one week in advance.

In general,

Overall, the savings tool recommends booking 14 weeks ahead for July and 12 weeks ahead for August trips to make your money go further this summer.

Laura Lindsay, Skyscanner’s travel trends and destination expert, said: “Our research shows that half of UK travellers stick to a set budget when it comes to booking their summer flights and are even prepared to sacrifice meals out (46 per cent), buying new clothes (41 per cent) and coffees out (41 per cent) to help achieve their holiday goals.

“It’s clear that Brits are embracing their ‘loud budgeting era’ and here at Skyscanner we’re here to support that, so travellers have more to spend on those important memorable holiday moments.”

Ms Lindsay added that “it is crucial to us that travellers can find an experience they desire, at a price that they can afford so we prioritise tools that help people get away affordably.”