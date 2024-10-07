Elephants and tourists rescued as extreme flooding hits popular Thai city

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Several provinces in central Thailand braced for floods on Sunday after the Irrigation Department announced it was releasing water from a major dam after weeks of frequent heavy rain.

The rain stopped in the northern city of Chiang Mai, but many people, especially the elderly, remained cut off by floodwaters that in some areas were waist-high or more. Volunteer rescue teams, often traveling by boat, worked to supply them with food or evacuate them.

Further complicating the situation, electricity was cut off in some neighborhoods for safety reasons.Areas popular with tourists, such as the city’s Night Bazaar and Tha Pae Gate, were under as much as a meter (3 1/3 feet) of water.

Chiang Mai, Thailand's northern city popular with tourists, was hit by widespread flooding over the weekend as its main river burst its banks.

Authorities ordered evacuations and said they were working to pump water out of residential areas and clear obstructions from waterways and drains to help water recede faster.

People drag their belongings through floodwaters in Chiang Mai Province, Thailand

Dozens of shelters were set up across the city to accommodate residents whose home were flooded. The Chiang Mai city government said the water level of the Ping River, which runs along the eastern edge of the city, was at critically high levels and was rising since Friday.

However, the provincial irrigation office on Saturday forecast that the water level was likely to remain stable and recede to normal in about five days.

Thai rescuers help a woman from a flood-hit area in Chiang Mai Province, Thailand

Thai media reported that efforts to evacuate elephants and other animals from several sanctuaries and parks on the outskirts of the city were continuing Saturday. About 125 elephants along with other animals were taken to safety from the Elephant Nature Park, from where some escaped on their own to seek higher ground. About 10 animal shelters in the area have been flooded.

Chiang Mai Gov. Nirat Pongsitthavorn said that the latest flooding, the second in six weeks, exceeded expectations.

Thailand's state railway suspended service to Chiang Mai, with trains on the northern line from Bangkok terminating at Lampang, about 1 1/2 hours ride to the south. Chiang Mai International Airport said it was operating as usual on Saturday.

Tourists evacuate from a flood-hit area in Chiang Mai Province, Thailand, Sunday

Flooding was reported in 20 Thai provinces on Saturday, mostly in the north. At least 49 people have died and 28 were injured in floods since August, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said.

In the Thai capital Bangkok, the government said Saturday it will let more water flow out of the Chao Phraya Dam in the central province of Chai Nat over the next seven days, as it risks exceeding it capacity. The release of the water may affect residents downstream who live near waterways in Thailand’s central region, including Bangkok and surrounding areas.