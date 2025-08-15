Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Holidaymakers have been warned by health authorities about mosquito bites after a rise in travel-associated chikungunya cases in England.

Some 73 cases have been reported between January and June this year, compared to 27 over the same period in 2024.

The majority of those with the virus reported visiting Sri Lanka, India and Mauritius, which the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) say is linked with ongoing local outbreaks in the Indian Ocean.

All cases were reported in England, with the majority in London. However, the UKHSA says that “there is currently no risk of onward transmission of chikungunya in the UK.”

“There are only 2 species of mosquito that transmit the disease and they are not established in the UK at present,” it said. “This is because our climate is generally not suitable for their survival and breeding.”

Dr Philip Veal, a consultant in public health at UKHSA, said it is essential to take precaution against mosquito bites when travelling.

Here is what travellers need to know about the virus, plus advice from a specialist travel doctor on how to best prepare for travelling overseas.

What is chikungunya and how is it spread?

Chikungunya virus disease is a mosquito-borne disease that is found across tropical and sub-tropical regions.

It is spread to humans by a bite from an infected mosquito. It cannot be passed from human to human.

Most cases have been found in the Americas, Africa and Asia. Brazil has had the most cases in 2025 (more than 185,000), followed by Bolivia with more than 4,700.

In total, there have been approximately 240,000 chikungunya cases and 90 related deaths across 16 countries or territories since the beginning of the year.

La Réunion and Mayotte, two French islands off the east coast of Africa, have ongoing outbreaks of chikungunya, with the former recording 54,000 cases as of July 2025.

As of the beginning of July 2025, over 35,000 cases were reported in Asian countries such as India, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Pakistan and China.

Almost 8,000 instances of the chikungunya virus have been diagnosed in China, mostly in Foshan city in Guangdong province. It has prompted authorities to impose forceful measures including mass quarantines, although the virus is not spread person to person.

Cases have also been reported in Senegal and Kenya, while European countries have diagnosed imported cases from Madagascar and the Seychelles.

open image in gallery A Chikungunya warning poster at Nice Côte d'Azur Airport, France ( Natalie Wilson )

The transmission of dengue and chikungunya virus in mainland Europe has been linked by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) to travellers who have caught the virus outside the region, then travelled inadvertently with infected mosquitoes.

“The risk of locally-acquired chikungunya and dengue virus transmissions is therefore increasing,” the ECDC said.

In the EU, there have been 31 locally acquired cases this year, comprising 30 from France and one from Italy.

What are the symptoms?

“Chikungunya” originates from a word used by the Makonde people in Tanzania, where the disease was first discovered in the 1950s. It means “that which bends up”, describing the contorted posture of infected people who experience severe joint pain.

Alongside joint pain, people can also experience an abrupt onset of fever, joint swelling, muscle pain, headaches, nausea, fatigue and rashes.

The joint pain can be debilitating and usually lasts for a few days, but it has been known to last for weeks, months or even years.

open image in gallery La Réunion has 54,000 recorded cases as of July 2025 ( AFP/Getty )

If an infected person does not experience joint pain, the symptoms will be mild and can go unrecognised as chikungunya.

Most people will recover fully from the infection. There have been some occasional cases of eye, heart, and neurological complications, while newborns and older people with underlying medical conditions are at a higher risk of severe disease.

Patients with severe disease should be hospitalised because of the risk of organ damage or death.

Once someone has recovered from chikungunya, they are likely to be immune to future chikungunya infections.

Is there a vaccine?

The UK government has approved vaccines against chikungunya disease, containing a form of the virus that has been weakened so it cannot multiply.

The vaccine works by training the immune system to recognise the virus, which will then produce specific antibodies to attack it.

It can only be obtained via a prescription and given to those who plan to travel abroad where the virus is present.

There are two vaccines available: one for individuals aged 18 to 59, and another for those over 12.

Hilary Kirkbride, head of travel health at UKHSA, says: “Simple steps, such as using insect repellent, covering exposed skin and sleeping under insecticide-treated bed nets, can effectively reduce the risk.

“Before you travel, check the TravelHealthPro website for the latest health advice on your destination. A chikungunya vaccine may also considered for those travelling to higher risk regions.”

A travel doctor’s guide on being prepared

Dr Richard Dawood, a travel medical specialist at Fleet Street Clinic, explained to The Independent how the vaccination can help travellers prevent getting sick from the chikungunya virus.

He said: “This is a new situation for us. Until a very short time ago, we had no vaccine, and the only approach to prevention was to make careful use of insect repellents and insect precautions.

“So now we've got this extra tool in the armoury, and because the vaccine gives long-lasting protection, it's something that could be considered if you are planning to travel over a period of time.

“It's a fairly expensive vaccine, but if you're going to be travelling over a period of years to Southern Europe and beyond, it may be something that could be considered.”

When asked about getting the vaccination for a trip to France, Mr Dawood advised to look at the decision in terms of where you will be travelling over the next few years rather than in the context of a single trip.

“The risk from a one-off short trip to France is probably very small,” he said.

“There's been only a very small number of cases so far. So statistically, you're not very likely to, but over time, as somebody who loves to travel and loves going to hot countries, then I would probably want to be protected against it in the long term.”

Wherever you are travelling, Mr Dawood advised holidaymakers to “do your homework”.

He said: “If there's an actual outbreak at your destination, then I would say no hesitation, definitely have the vaccine.

“Taking a bit of time and getting some really focused travel health advice for your particular trip is very worthwhile because it can save you from getting a vaccine that you don't need or that may not be sensible for you, and it can help prioritise the really important things for your trip.

Travel clinics can also offer advice on things like insect bite precautions and reducing the risk in other ways, he added.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast