Hundreds of flights to and from Chile are being delayed or cancelled after a
state of emergency was first declared on 18 October.
According to updated advice from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), the state of emergency, originally only applying to
Santiago, is expected to last 15 days, following civil unrest around metro stations. Demonstrations first began on Monday after a 4 per cent hike in public transport fares was announced.
On 19 October the state of emergency was expanded to include Valparaiso, Concepcion, La Serena, Coquimbo and Rancagua after protests in Valparaiso, Viña del Mar, Temuco, La Serena, Punta Arenas, Antofagasta, and Concepcion. At least eight people have been killed in the protests so far.
There is “a heavy military presence in these cities during this time”.
A curfew was also put in place from Monday evening till 6am on Tuesday 22 October in Valparaiso, Concepcion, Santiago, Rancagua, Antofagasta, La Serena, Coquimbo and Valdivia.
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
Show all 45 1/45 Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
A member of the security forces shoots tear gas canisters at protesters. Protests against Chilean President Sebastian Pinera's government were triggered months ago after Pinera proposed changes to the country's pension system
REUTERS
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
Demonstrators clash with security forces
REUTERS
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
Demonstrators protest in Plaza Italia in Santiago
EPA
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
A riot police water truck is hit by a molotov bomb
REUTERS
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
A demonstrator throws stones
REUTERS
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
A demonstrator blows fire from his mouth as he clashes with riot police
REUTERS
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
A demonstrator kicks back a tear gas canister
REUTERS
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
Riot police are reached by a petrol bomb
AFP via Getty Images
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
A demonstrator uses a tennis racket to throw a tear gas canister back at riot police
AFP via Getty Images
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
Getty Images
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
Demonstrators are sprayed by riot police with a water cannon
REUTERS
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
An anti-government demonstrator covers his mouth and nose during a protest with a sticker on his head that reads in Spanish: "Dignity,"
AP
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
A demonstrator next to a burning barricade
REUTERS
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
A demonstrator with a placard that reads "United until the Victory"
REUTERS
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest in Santiago
AFP via Getty Images
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
Demonstrators clash with security forces
REUTERS
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
A police water cannon sprays water over anti-government demonstrators
AP
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister back at riot police
AFP via Getty Images
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
A demonstrator gestures near a burning vehicle
REUTERS
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
Matias Orellana, who lost his right eye due to impact from a tear gas canister shot by security forces, waves to demonstrators gathered to support him outside a hospital
REUTERS
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
REUTERS
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
Riot police officer shots a tear gas canister
Getty Images
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
Thousands of Chileans protest against the government of President Sebastian Pinera
Getty Images
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
A demonstrator throws items at an armoured vehicle
REUTERS
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
Demonstrators point green laser lights at police during protests in Santiago, Chile
Getty Images
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
Demonstrators point green laser lights to riot police during a protest
Getty Images
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
Demonstrators point green laser lights at riot police officers
Getty Images
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
Demonstrators use laser beams during an anti-goverment protest in Santiago, Chile on 12 November.
REUTERS
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
Observers compared the use of lasers to futuristic warfare or a dance club party
AFP via Getty Images
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
Anti-government protesters clash with riot police in Renaca on Chile's coast
AFP/Getty
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
Demonstrators burn piles of furniture during a protest against Chile's government in Vina del Mar, on the country's northern coast
Reuters
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest on 12 October
AFP/Getty
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
A demonstrator is arrested by Chilean riot police during a protest in downtown Santiago on 12 October
AFP/Getty
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
A demonstrator waves a Chilean flag as he is fired upon by water cannons during clashes with riot police during anti-government protests in Concepcion on 4 November
Reuters
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
Demonstrators throw stones during a protest against Chile's government in Concepcion, near the country's coast on 7 November
Reuters
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
A woman walks with her children amid anti-government protests in Concepcion, on Chile's coast on 7 November
Reuters
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest in downtown Santiago on 12 October
AFP/Getty
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
Subway services in Santiago were suspended after activists jumped turnstiles, dodged fares and vandalised stations
AFP/Getty
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
Demonstrators run away from tear gas during clashes with riot police at the Bellas Artes metro station
AFP/Getty
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
School and university students joined a mass fare-dodging protest in Santiago's metro
AFP/Getty
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
A riot police throws a tear gas canister to demonstrators during clashes
AFP/Getty
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
Riot police stand next to a burning barricade following a mass fare-dodging protest in downtown Santiago
AFP/Getty
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
Chile's President Sebastian Pinera declared a state of emergency in October
AFP/Getty
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
A protester kicks back a tear gas canister during clashes with riot polic
AFP/Getty
Riots flare across Chile as anti-government protests continue
Demonstrators clash with riot police following a mass fare-dodging protest
AFP/Getty
The FCO said: “There have been reports of domestic and international flights being delayed or cancelled. You should contact your airline prior to travel.
“If you need to travel from
Santiago airport during curfew, show your boarding pass to the authorities as this should ensure safe passage to the airport.
“If you arrive at Santiago airport during the curfew the airport authorities will give you a ‘salvoconducto’ (safe conduct pass) to be able to leave the airport.
“Airline crews should show their official credentials to be able to travel to and from the airport during curfew.”
There were mass flight cancellations to and from Santiago airport this weekend, followed by almost 100 inbound service cancellations throughout the day on Monday 21 October.
Chile’s largest carrier, Latam Airlines, is letting passengers who are booked on flights from 20-24 October change their travel dates, free of charge, or cancel altogether for a full refund.
Vuela JetSmart said it would allow customers booked to fly today to reschedule their flights at no extra cost for any time in the next 30 days.
So far today, 64 flights into Santiago have been cancelled.
Santiago Airport has been active on social media, keeping passengers updated on Twitter.
Support free-thinking journalism and attend Independent events
The airport
shared a picture of rows of camp beds set up in the terminal for travellers who were stranded in the airport.
“The number of passengers spending the night in the terminal has decreased,” it tweeted.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies