Chile lifts quarantine for travellers from 1 November

Chile has announced that fully vaccinated travellers will be able to avoid quarantine from 1 November.

Instead, double-jabbed visitors must take a Covid test on arrival, in addition to presenting a negative PCR test taken within the 72 hours before boarding their flight to Chile.

After taking the second test upon entering the country, travellers must go directly to their accommodation in private transport and wait there until they receive their result (this can take up to 24 hours).

Tourists must also prove they have travel health insurance with a minimum cover of $30,000, plus complete an affidavit (Declaración Jurada) before entry. This will generate a QR code, which must be shown on arrival.

It follows the UK government’s decision to slash its red list for international travel to just seven countries.

Chile was previously among the nations on the 54-strong list, but was one of 47 destinations bumped up to the “ROW” (rest of world) list on 11 October.

Arrivals to the UK from Chile no longer have to pay out thousands for a mandatory 11-night stay in a quarantine hotel.

Instead, those who are fully vaccinated must take one PCR test within two days of arrival, while those who aren’t must in addition take a pre-departure antigen test and a day eight PCR test, as well as self-isolating for 10 days.

A number of countries have announced they will be relaxing rules for international travellers in the past few weeks.

Singapore will open a “Vaccinated Travel Lane” for UK travellers from 19 October, enabling them to swerve quarantine.

From this date, British travellers who have had both Covid jabs will be able to enter Singapore with a Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP), which they must apply for at least a week in advance.

Thailand will also end quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated tourists from at least 10 low-risk destinations from 1 November, officials have said.

The list of nations allowed in includes the UK, as well as China, Singapore, Germany and the US.