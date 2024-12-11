Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Christmas is one of the biggest celebrations of the year for many.

Steeped in tradition and folklore, the holidays also have a connection to ghost stories and long, spooky evening.

Decorating trees with fairy lights and dressing up tables is standard practise – but across Europe, far stranger rituals have taken shape over the years.

From warding off bad spirits by dressing up as furry beasts, to burning effigies of giant goats – some of these real life antics are wilder than fiction and make Santa’s existence seem like a scientific fact.

Here’s how to experience them:

Freakish fancy dressing in Switzerland

open image in gallery The Pelzmartige parade

Dressing up is almost essential at this time of year but there’s more to the festive wardrobe than sparkly outfits and a red Santa suit. On December 25, residents of Swiss village Kandersteg don macabre outfits to scare aware evil spirits. Expect to find people wrapped in furs and ringing bells. These ‘rag men’ and ‘child eaters’ are a far cry from Rudolph and Frosty the Snowman – but they’ve still earned their place in Christmas folklore. The parade is repeated on January 1 – making doubly sure those demons stay away.

How:

Ramble Worldwide offer a seven-night Winter Walks in Kandersteg trip from £2,099pp, including half-board accommodation and flights. Departs December 20. Visit rambleworldwide.co.uk

Sauna sizzling in Finland

open image in gallery Santa in a sauna

In the chilly Nordic nations, a sauna is an essential way to keep warm. But it’s an opportunity to socialise too. According to the Finnish National Statistics Centre, sauna bathing is one of the most important festive activities. On Christmas Eve, families regularly get together for a traditional joulusauna ritual. On December 24, groups gather in saunas decorated with birch branches and lanterns and leave a gift and treats for the sauna elf, the Saunatonttu, who looks over the sauna and its visitors. Combine the experience with a visit to the home of another great festive legend in Santa’s workshop at Rovaniemi.

How:

Responsible Travel offers a five-day Christmas in Lapland trip from £1,229pp, including full-board accommodation, activities, transfers and winter clothing. Visit responsibletravel.com

Shifting holy sands in Gran Canaria

open image in gallery Nativity scenes in the sand (Ramble Worldwide/PA)

Swap snowmen for sandpeople at Las Canteras Beach in Gran Canaria, where nativity scenes are sculpted from golden grains every year. Familiar characters include baby Jesus, a manger, the holy family, the angels, the magi, the ox, the donkey, and an assortment of shepherds and villagers. The popular display, first crafted in 2006, runs from the end of November to January 7 every year. Make the most of the mild winter weather with a walking holiday following paths through pine forests, alpine meadows and the high mountain ranges of the central Cumbre. Stay in a beachside hotel with views over Las Canteras Beach and dine at a special gala Christmas dinner.

How:

Ramble Worldwide offer a seven-night Gran Canaria trip from £2,245pp, including B&B accommodation, some meals, transfers and flights. Departs December 21. Visit rambleworldwide.com

Goat burning in Sweden

open image in gallery Christmas Yule Goat at night, Gavle (Alamy/PA)

Throughout history, the devil has always been portrayed as a formidable figure. In Sweden, only one creature has the power to overcome him – a goat. Dating back to the 11th century, the bizarre Swedish Yule Goat tradition is honoured by hanging goat-shaped ornaments made of straw on Christmas trees. Going one step further, residents of the town of Gävle construct a 40ft straw goat statue in the main square and wait to see how long it will last before it’s set alight and burned down. Since 1966, it’s been destroyed 37 times – although it’s successfully survived for the past four years due to increased security measures.

How:

Original Travel offers an eight-day Exploring Dalarna: In the Heart of Sweden trip from £1,530pp, including car hire, B&B accommodation, guides and flights. Visit originaltravel.co.uk

Icy dips in Ireland

open image in gallery A bracing Irish festive swim (Alamy/PA)

Cold water swimming has been gaining popularity for some time, but hardy Irish folk have been taking an annual Christmas Day dip for the past 40 years. In the name of charity, thousands take the icy plunge, often dressed in Christmas hats or even full Father Christmas outfits. Refreshments and music help brave souls warm up. Three swims will be held in Kerry this year on Fenit, Banna and the Ladies Beach. Either hop over as a spectator or dive in and embrace the waves.

How:

Irish Ferries offers a seven-night break to Killorglin, in Co. Kerry from £733 (for a group of six), including return cruise ferry travel and self-catering accommodation. Free child places are available. Visit irishferries.com