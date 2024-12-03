Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Have you ever thought that Christmas just does not feel the same as it did in your youth? Well, you are not alone, as over half of Brits have admitted they feel nostalgic for the festive feeling they used to get at during the festive period in the 1980s.

Old-school Christmas films, no social media scrolling, garish decorations and the overall sense that life was simpler back then is among what adults miss the most about Christmas four decades ago.

Around 65 per cent of British adults said they feel a longing for the spangly Eighties Christmastime they used to look forward to. Retro decorations is one of the hottest trends this festive season, and with 27 per cent saying they wish they could relive their Eighties Christmas, Booking.com just may have come up with the answer to the panging nostalgia pains.

The accommodation platform found that nostalgia at this time of year is influencing the trips people take, with 35 per cent saying they want to recreate nostalgic moments from childhood, from revisiting places they went on holiday to when younger to reuniting with family and friends around the country.

open image in gallery Sit back and relax, stick on a VHS and pour yourself a snowball cocktail ( Michael Leckie/PinPep )

Booking.com is offering the chance for families to travel back in time to the good ol’ days as it opens the doors to the ultimate 1980s Christmas pad.

The exclusive “Home of Christmas Past” will allow guests to step back in time with over-the-top Eighties Christmas decorations, and homely decor, complete with an Eighties Christmas tree in the living room decked with colourful flights and shimmery foil tinsel.

open image in gallery The child’s bedroom is decked out in Eighties memorabilia ( Michael Leckie/PinPep )

A child’s bedroom has also been adorned with vintage toys, glowing fairy lights and classic posters from the decade, from Ghostbusters to Danger Mouse.

Guests who are lucky enough to bag a stay will be greeted by the sounds of Eighties tunes, and a hamper full of classic Eighties buffet staples, including advocaat, Vienetta and vol-au-vents.

A stack of VHS tapes will also be waiting for the guests, many of which are still on repeat every Christmas for a hit of nostalgia, including The Snowman, Die Hard and Gremlins to be watched as a family on the chunky square TV.

open image in gallery Fancy a cheese and pineapple? Or how about a prawn cocktail? ( Michael Leckie/PinPep )

Booking.com is also throwing in tickets to some of London’s most popular modern-day attractions.

These include a tour of the city’s magical Christmas lights, ice skating at an iconic outdoor ice rink, afternoon tea on the Thames, and champagne at the top of The Shard.

The Home of Christmas Past will be available to book on a first come, first serve basis frpm 10am on Tuesday 10 December 2024 on the Booking.com app or website. It’s avalable for up to four guests at a time, checking in for two nights on 13 December for £19.80 only.

Ryan Pearson, the regional manager for UK & Ireland at Booking.com said: “Nostalgia is a big trend, not only in entertainment, fashion and home decor, but also travel.

“For some that means revisiting places from childhood holidays, and for others, travelling to reunite with family and friends to reminisce.

“But for one in 10, travel is also about the chance to feel like a kid again, and what better time to do that than at Christmas and in this, the ultimate Eighties festive home.”

