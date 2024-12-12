Map: The roads to expect the worst traffic jams this Christmas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Drivers planning Christmas getaways have been warned of the worst expected areas.

The AA predicted that Friday December 20 will be the busiest day on the roads during the festive period, with an estimated 23.7 million drivers planning a trip.

That is more than the busiest Christmas getaway day of any year since the AA began recording data in 2010.

The joint second worst days for traffic jams over the 2024 festive period are expected to be Saturday December 21 and Monday December 23, each with 22.7 million drivers on the road.

So-called amber traffic warnings have been issued by the AA for all three days.

Mapped: the worst spots for congestion this Christmas:

View more

The breakdown rescue company identified several likely congestion hotspots, including:

– The M4/M5 interchange near Bristol

– The M25 near Heathrow airport, west London

– The M5/M6 interchange near Birmingham

– The M60 near the Trafford Centre, Manchester

– The M1 near Meadowhall, Sheffield

More than half of journeys over the Christmas period are anticipated to be no more than 50 miles.

Rail engineering work will lead to more pressure on the roads with several lines closed.

London Liverpool Street station will be closed from Christmas Day until January 2, and no trains will call at London Paddington between Friday December 27 and Sunday December 29.

There will be no direct services between Crewe and Liverpool – and a reduced service between Crewe and Manchester – from Saturday December 28 until Friday January 3.

Services in the Cambridge area will be disrupted between Friday December 27 and Sunday January 5, affecting CrossCountry, Greater Anglia, Great Northern and Thameslink.

open image in gallery Blocked traffic on the M25 ( PA Media )

The AA said Christmas Day falling on a Wednesday may help spread festive journeys this year, but could also means more days of long delays as many people will embark on a getaway from work on Friday December 20 followed by last-minute shopping trips and visits to friends and family.

Drivers are being advised to pack essentials such as warm clothing, food, water and a fully-charged phone in case their journey takes longer than expected.

Chris Wood, AA Patrol of the Year, said: “The Ghost of Christmas Past shows that each year, avoidable breakdowns snowball into miles of queues on the roads.

“Drivers can maintain the Christmas cheer by performing basic checks on their car before any journey.

“This includes topping up the windscreen wash and anti-freeze, checking your lights and adjusting tyre pressures for a full load if necessary.

“With people driving fewer miles, it means there will be more localised congestion as record numbers head out on the roads this festive period.

“The best way to ensure hassle-free journeys is to plan them well.

“Check the traffic reports before you leave and try to travel when it’s quieter if you can, or consider taking a different route to beat the jams.”