World’s tallest hotel opens in Dubai

The world’s tallest hotel has opened in Dubai.

Ciel Dubai Marina by IHG stands at 377 metres and is home to 1,004 rooms and suites arranged over 82 floors.

It also features one of the world’s highest infinity pools, with panoramic views of Dubai’s coastline.

The hotel hosts eight restaurants, including the award-winning Tattu Asian fusion restaurant, which has outposts throughout the UK.

A spa on level 61 is set to open in February 2026, complete with treatments, a 24-hour state-of-the-art gym and skyline views.

Guests can also access the Soluna Beach Club on Palm Jumeirah, which is home to a private pool and beach.

open image in gallery Ciel Dubai Marina's rooftop infinity pool at sunset ( Ciel Dubai Marina/IHG )

Ciel Dubai Marina also welcomes families with dedicated spaces and activities, including a kids club and child-friendly menus.

“We are delighted to welcome guests to Ciel Dubai Marina, a visionary landmark that redefines innovation, luxury, and creativity at every level,” said Heinrich Morio, managing director of Ciel Dubai Marina.

“This extraordinary hotel reflects Dubai’s status as a global destination for tourism and business, offering an experience that is as elevated as it is unforgettable.”

Ciel Dubai Marina now holds the accolade of being the world’s tallest hotel, taking the title from Dubai’s Gevora Hotel, which stands at 356 metres tall.

open image in gallery The Fire Suite at Ciel Dubai Marina ( Ciel Dubai Marina/IHG )

The highest hotel in a mixed-use building is the five-star Rosewood Guangzhou, which is located in the uppermost floors of the 111-storey Guangzhou Chow Tai Fook (CTF) Finance Centre in China.

The building stands at 530 metres tall, with the 251-room hotel occupying the top 16 floors.

According to the Guinness World Records, this “mixed-use” record is distinct from the tallest hotel record “which considers only buildings in which 85 per cent or more of the floor space is dedicated to hotels, and from the highest hotel, defined by the altitude of the hotel above sea level”.

Elsewhere, the highest hotel above sea level according to the Guinness World Records is the Hotel Tayka del Desierto in Bolivia’s Ojo de Perdiz Siloli Desert, which is located at an altitude of 4,600 metres above sea level.

