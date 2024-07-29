Support truly

After being closed to the public for 12 years, the Via dell’Amore (Path of Love) in Italy’s Cinque Terre region is set to reopen its doors to the public.

The popular coastal walkway carved into the steep cliffs wedged between the villages of Riomaggiore and Manarola was closed in 2012 following a devastating landslide that injured several tourists.

Famed for its breathtaking views and a popular part of the Unesco-listed Cinque Terre National Park, the path has undergone a massive restoration project costing around €22 million. Engineers and workers faced the daunting task of securing the unstable terrain while preserving the trail’s charm. To reinforce the cliff face, greenery has been planted and a sophisticated monitoring system installed to detect any potential landslides.

Residents and former residents of the Cinque Terre region have had access to the path since July 27 and it will open to everyone from August 9.

However, the experience will be different than before to ensure everyone’s safety on the path and to keep it in good condition.

Before its closure, more than 850,000 visitors would stroll along the path every year, with many sneakily carving their names or messages into the cliff walls. Now this is strictly forbidden with staff stationed along the route to monitor visitor behaviour.

Visitors will also need to book their tickets in advance and pay a small fee. This will mean that groups of no more than 10 people are allowed every 15 minutes. Tickets will cost €15 on peak days or €10 off-peak from the Cinque Terre website.

To help prevent accidents, the trail has been equipped with new safety features, including improved lighting and an emergency communication system.

Visits will be capped at 4,000 people a day in an effort to combat overtourism. Cinque Terre took in four million tourists in 2023 despite having fewer than 4,000 residents.