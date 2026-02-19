Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The world’s oldest indoor circus is undergoing a major renovation project to restore the venue to its historic splendour.

Cirque d’Hiver was opened in 1852 by Napoleon III and is situated in Paris’s 11th arrondissement.

Twenty large murals, which depict historical scenes on the interior walls of the performance ring, will be restored. They have been covered up since the 1950s by wood panelling.

The murals show daring equestrian feats, as traditional performances included horses and acrobatics – elements that remain to this day.

open image in gallery The paintings were discovered behind wood panelling ( Cirque d'Hiver )

“We removed the panels last week to check that the paintings are still there. There’s some water damage, but they are recoverable, which is a huge relief,” Stéphane Millet, the architect supervising the project, told the Times.

“Their artistic and cultural value had been underestimated, but they form a spectacular historical panorama, retracing the history of France from ancient times,” said Mr Millet.

“The murals show the Gauls fighting the Romans. The creators of Asterix weren’t the first to realise the importance of that part of our national narrative. These paintings tell us a lot about how the French viewed themselves in the 19th century.”

Other renovations include the refurbishment of windows that were previously covered by thick curtains. The seats and carpets will also be revamped.

open image in gallery The seats and carpets will also undergo refurbishment ( Cirque d'Hiver )

The stone exterior, which depicts a circus tent, was renovated just under 20 years ago. The interior of the historical venue will undergo changes over a number of years to minimise disruption to performances.

Cirque d’Hiver is a prominent institution in circus history. The first-ever flying trapeze act was performed at the theatre in 1859 by Jules Léotard, the man after whom the leotard was named due to his donning of a skin-tight one-piece in his performances.

It is expected that the project will cost several million euros, although the exact figure has not been made public. The culture ministry has agreed to finance the project alongside the owners, the Bouglione family.

The use of public money for the project has been seen as controversial due to France’s deepening deficit. In response, Mr Millet told the Times: “This is a site of huge historical significance.

“The French are extremely attached to their cultural heritage and the Cirque d’Hiver has become a symbol of 19th-century Paris.”

