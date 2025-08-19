Tourists warned against ‘reckless’ cliff-diving after man dies in Italy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cliff-diving tourists have been told to stop being “reckless” following the death of a man in Italy.

Francesco Aronica reportedly died after he hit his head on a rock while cliff jumping in Polignano a Mare in the Puglia region on Sunday (17 August).

The 23-year-old Sicilian man dived from a ledge on the Lama Monachile cliff before losing consciousness due to a severe head injury, reported local media.

He was transferred to a hospital in Monopoli, where he later died despite resuscitation efforts from medical staff, said Unioneonline.

Aronica had been travelling with friends on holiday before the tragic accident.

Anna de Donato, the president of Polignano a Mare’s town council, wrote on social media that the “huge tragedy” was the result of a “gesture that seemed like a game”.

Ms De Donato told The Telegraph that tourists need “to pay attention and avoid being reckless”.

She added online: “Let it be a reflection for all young people: life is a fragile gift, and it only takes a moment to change it forever. You need more awareness, more caution, more respect for yourself and your own life.”

A stop on Red Bull’s Cliff Diving World Series is held in the town each June, with many tourists said to be inspired to cliff dive by the professional daredevils.

Town mayor, Vito Carrieri, said the “timely intervention” of emergency personnel had not been “enough to avoid the tragedy”.

The death comes following a series of drowning incidents in Europe this summer.

Earlier this month, two Vietnamese tourists drowned after being swept into the sea by strong winds while visiting a beach on the Greek island of Milos.

The incident took place at Sarakiniko Beach, a popular tourist destination known for its white volcanic cliffs.

According to the Greek authorities, the Vietnamese couple in their 50s had arrived in Milos as part of a cruise ship group.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast